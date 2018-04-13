Even though Ferrari unveiled the 488 Pista earlier this year, the Italian automaker is still working out the details, as evident by this new video of the supercar racing around the Nürburgring. Decked out in white-and-black camouflage, the 488 Pista is seen making several laps around the track, its exhaust rumbling and popping.

What could Ferrari be working on is anyone’s guess? But while it does test, we get to watch and listen as it works. The biturbo 3.9-liter V8 is the most powerful V8 engine in ever in Ferrari history. It produces 710 horsepower (530 kW) – up 50 hp – while torque is 568 lb-ft (770 Newton-meters).

All that power translates to some impressive performance numbers. A sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 2.85 seconds while hitting 124 mph (200 kph) happens in 7.6 seconds. Top speed is more than 211 mph (340 kph). That’s plenty of performance for the track. Oh, did we mention Pista means track in Italian? So, the 488 Pista is designed to dominate at the track. It’s borderline meta.

Along with the increase in power comes a drop in weight. And Ferrari did more than shave a few pounds. The Pista is 198 pounds (90 kilograms) lighter than a standard 488 GTB. If you buy one and add all the extra lightweight options, the car’s dry weight is only 2,822 lbs (1,280 kg).

Engineers also took a few cues from the 488 GTE and the 488 Challenge race cars, helping increase the downforce on the Pista by 20 percent over a 488 GTB. The aggressive look and increase in power come with a louder exhaust, which sounds excellent echoing through the forests that surround Nürburgring.

The Ferrari 488 Pista looks great, sounds terrific, and is engineered for the track. What better way to spend a few Friday minutes than watching the Pista lap the Nürburgring? We can’t think of many.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube