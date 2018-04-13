We’ve already seen camouflaged photos of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ at the Nürburgring – what we expect to be the most potent version of the Aventador will gain new aerodynamic features, and undoubtedly extra power. But now for the first time we have video of the latest raging bull, and it sounds extra mean.

YouTuber Automotive Mike captured the Lamborghini testing on the 'Ring, complete with a handful of new aerodynamic upgrades, and what sounds like a more raucous V12 engine. The first half of the short two-minute video shows the supercar slowly meandering around the track, but the second half of the clip gives us an idea of what to expect from the vehicle at full tilt.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV J – meaning Superveloce Jota – will come with an upgraded version of its current V12 engine. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine should pump out somewhere near 50 more horsepower than the S model, and 40 more than the current range-topper, the SV. Total output will be likely somewhere in the neighborhood of 780 horsepower (581 kW).

Other performance elements should include standard rear-wheel steering, and aerodynamic upgrades such as larger scoops, vents, front and rear lips, a massive rear diffuser, an equally massive wing, and an outrageous engine cover – likely to better handle all that extra horsepower. New wheels and some added SVJ flourishes, both inside and out, are also expected.

No official word on when Lamborghini plans to debut its new SVJ in full; rumor has it that the hardcore supercar will show up sometime in the second half of the year. If we had to guess, the Paris Motor Show in October would be an ideal location.

Source: YouTube / Automotive Mike