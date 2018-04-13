That’s right, McLaren has built another special edition sports car. Falling in line behind previous bespoke creations like the 570GT MSO Black Collection, the 720S Atlantic Blue, and the 720S Black and Gold, among others, this MSO 570S Spider is a custom build limited to one market exclusively: Canada.

Our neighbors to the north will see just five examples of the bespoke 570S, dubbed the Canada Commission, each with a handful of new visual cues that help separate it from the standard model. The exterior is finished in a unique Silica White paint job. Red exposed carbon fiber, and red and white accents can be seen throughout the body, with Canadian flags replacing the "570S" logo on the door blades, and Canadian Maple Leaf accents on the rear of the vehicle.

The package rides on a set of lightweight, 10-spoke forged wheels finished in a Stealth paint. The special series also includes the MSO Carbon Fibre Exterior pack, and a number of other MSO carbon fiber accents.

In the cabin, a black leather Alcantara finish with a red Alcantara roofline can be seen. The steering wheel is also finished in red Alcantara, with a white "12-o’clock mark," as well as a few subtle maple leaf accenting pieces. Each car will come with a custom plaque signifying its rarity.

The design may be all new, but the same 3.8-liter biturbocharged V8 remains underhood, paired to a seven-speed gearbox producing 562 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. From a standstill, the 570S will sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.1 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 196 mph (315 kmh).

As mentioned, just five examples of the 570S Canada Commission will be built. McLaren has priced the bespoke creation at a hefty $353,206 CAD.

Source: McLaren