The all-new 2019 Volkswagen Jetta should go on sale later this year with a starting price of $18,545 for the base S trim. It gets a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine with 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque, and if you are looking for a more powerful variant, you’ll have to wait until the next generation Jetta GLI arrives. Until then, talented designer Kleber Silva is giving us a virtual (but very plausible) preview of the car through his new renderings.

The new Jetta is already a very good-looking car despite its conservative overall appearance. Kleber’s interpretation of the GLI adds nice sporty touches such as a more aggressive front bumper and a red stripe in the radiator grille, something we've seen on modern GTI products from the brand. Nothing is changed at the back compared to the regular Jetta, but the new wheels and more appropriate red body color make the GLI easy to distinguish. In the virtual world, of course.

The new Jetta GLI is expected to gain a Golf GTI-sourced 2.0-liter turbo gas motor with 220 hp (164 kW) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. It will make the model slightly more powerful than the outgoing version, which had 210 hp (156 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm) of torque. The motor will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while optionally available will be a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Compared to the standard Jetta, the upcoming Jetta GLI will ditch the softer torsion-beam rear suspension in favor of a multi-link independent rear suspension just like the Golf. We also expect to see larger brakes and a number of interior improvements, like new trim and upholsteries.

For now, the most expensive new Jetta money can buy costs $26,945. When the GLI variant debuts, it should be affordably priced at approximately $30,000.

Source: Kleber Silva