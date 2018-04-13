Launched way back in 2011, the Range Rover Evoque is one of the oldest luxury crossovers on sale today and even though it’s not actually showing its age in terms of design, it has to be renewed to fight off fresher segment rivals. Aside from having to compete with the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and the Mercedes GLA, the Evoque now has to go up against a model from within the Jaguar Land Rover domain, the E-Pace.

Numerous spy shots have shown prototypes undergoing testing on the Nürburgring while carrying the full production bodies, and that’s usually a sign an official reveal is slated to take place relatively soon. It should be out later this year, and to ease wait, we’ve used our crystal ball to imagine how the second generation of the posh crossover will look like based on those spotted test vehicles we’ve mentioned earlier.

Despite the heavy camouflage those prototypes were wearing, it was easy to notice the strong Velar vibes these were sending, which is why Range Rover’s baby crossover has been rendered with lots of cues taken from its bigger brother. Don’t expect to see those nifty pop-out door handles on the new Evoque as the vehicles that were tackling the Nordschleife had conventional handles.

While it won’t be an all-new model since it will stick to the same D8 platform, the 2019 Range Rover Evoque will benefit from upgraded underpinnings bringing a longer wheelbase and wider tracks. That’s certainly good news since the modifications will have a positive impact inside the slightly cramped cabin of the outgoing model. The coupe-like roofline is here to stay and it will once again eat into the amount of available headroom for rear passengers, but that’s the price to pay for having a stylish SUV.

Beyond its appearance, design boss Gerry McGovern has promised in an interview with Autocar that the new Evoque will be “more modern, more precise, more comfortable, more luxurious.” Power is expected to come from JLR’s latest and greatest Ingenium gasoline and diesel engines, while a mild hybrid system is also on the agenda. Gasoline- and diesel-electric hybrids are also believed to be in the works.

We might get to see the 2019 Evoque early October at the Paris Motor Show or even sooner if Land Rover will be kind enough to reveal the fashionable SUV earlier on the World Wide Web.