We first saw Aston Martin’s AMR (Aston Martin Racing) sub-brand over a year ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. There, the British automaker unveiled the Vantage AMR Pro and Rapide AMR, signaling there would be two levels to the sub-brand. The AMR Pro sub-brand is designed to be the more-hardcore offering with a focus on hustling around the track thanks to a lightweight, carbon-fiber body, race-spec parts, and aerodynamic enhancements. The standard AMR offering would be no slouch either.

After the reveal, news on the Rapide AMR went quiet. That is until some keen-eyed spy photographers captured the four-door luxury car testing at the Nürburgring. These are some of the first prototypes seen since the Rapide AMR’s original debut. Seeing them testing only means production should start soon.

The Rapide AMR won’t be as hardcore as the Vantage AMR Pro, though it’s not designed to be. This is supposed to be for the autobahn. Under the hood is Aston’s 6.0-liter V12 engine along with a quad exhaust, which is missing on the prototype. The engine will likely see horsepower grow to 600. Twenty-one-inch wheels, a new front bumper, wider side sills, rear diffuser, front splitter, and an aero flip/spoiler at the rear complete the Rapide AMR’s unique appearance. Inside, there should be plenty of carbon-fiber trim pieces and Alcantara.

Seeing the Rapide AMR testing at the Nürburgring comes as no surprise. Aston Martin Racing’s European development center is based at the track. It’s only natural to run the car through its paces at the track that’s right in its backyard.

The Rapide AMR will be limited, with Aston Martin saying only 210 examples will be built of the four-door car. That makes it quite the exclusive sedan. Considering the power and performance enhancements expect, it will be quite a fast one, too.

