With automakers fervently attempting to break into the subscription vehicle service – most recently BMW with Access by BMW, and Porsche with Passport – Mercedes-Benz is the latest German marque to announce its own plans for car sharing. Following last week’s news that details for the service would roll out in just a few days, Mercedes has officially unveiled the Mercedes-Benz Collection, a monthly subscription that will launch in two U.S. cities this summer.

Nashville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will act as test beds for the Mercedes-Benz Collection. Interestingly enough, BMW also chose Nashville as a starting point for its own service, while Porsche decided on Atlanta, Georgia, instead. Similar to the two prior, the Mercedes-Benz Collection will allow users to swap vehicles "depending on their needs or lifestyle," says the company.

A handful of monthly subscription tiers will be available, depending on how much each user is willing to spend. Everything from SUVs and sedans, to roadsters and wagons will be available to rent, including access to Mercedes-AMG models in each tier. The monthly subscription fee will also include insurance, 24/7 roadside assistance, and vehicle maintenance, with no limit on mileage for any vehicle. All vehicle transactions and concierge communications will be managed through the mobile Mercedes-Benz Collection app.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t announced a price for the service, but don’t expect it to come cheap. BMW’s plan is available in two pricey tiers; the Legend Plan can be had for $2,000 a month, or the M Plan can be purchased for $3,700 a month. That doesn’t include a $575 joining fee. Porsche’s service, meanwhile, is $2,000 a month, and Cadillac has its own system setup in New York City at $1,500 a month.

For now, Mercedes is still finalizing most of the details, with a plan to begin accepting applications in just a few months. Those interested in being one of the first to try the new service can sign up online. The Mercedes-Benz Collection will launch in Nashville and Philadelphia in June as a pilot.

