The Nürburgring is the go-to track when automakers want to draw their performance line in the sand. It’s the benchmark for bragging rights. Lay down a fast lap here, and you can rub it in the face of your competitors. The latest video of the Chevy Corvette ZR1 sees it running around the famous track – albeit with a funky addition to the exhaust.

And no, that’s not an exhaust you’ll be able to buy. It may look straight out of Mad Max: Fury Road, but it’s designed to quiet the ZR1’s boisterous exhaust note as the track does have noise limit. Anything that’s over the limit is illegal. So, while the exhaust does look weird sticking out of the back of the Corvette the way it does, it’s not something you’ll ever see on a production version.

The ZR1’s 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LT5 engine produces 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) at 6,300 rpm and 715 pound-feet of torque (969 Newton-meters) at 4,400 rpm. That’s a lot of power to the sports car. And all that power is quite loud, too. A sprint to 60 miles per hour from a standstill is 2.85 seconds while a run to 100 mph takes six seconds flat. The ZR1 will run a quarter-mile race in 10.6 seconds at 136 mph, according to a previous report.

Now, the ZR1 already had its reveal, so why would the supercar be testing at the Nürburgring? More than likely, the automaker is running tests leading up to a fast-lap attempt. Considering the ZR1 is supposed to go on sale this spring – which it already is – we doubt the car is going through any sort of developmental testing.

Hopefully, Chevy completes the fast-lap attempt soon. While in the grand scheme of things holding such a record does little, that doesn’t mean holding the trophy high until a faster car comes along isn’t worth the effort. Plus, it forces other automakers to up their engineering skills in order to beat the new king. If it keeps forcing cars to get faster, then we’re okay with the fight.

Source: EMS Nordschleife TV