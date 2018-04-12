Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet, Range Rover Evoque Convertible, VW T-Roc Convertible – these are some of the oddities created to blur the line between an SUV and a convertible. Skoda is going down the same road with the upcoming Karoq Convertible, but (thankfully) it will remain strictly as a concept. Modified by the talented students at Skoda’s vocational school, the study will be unveiled to the public in June.

Aged 17 and 18, the 20 students come from seven different professions and have been tasked to give the Karoq a split personality by turning it into a convertible. Details about the one-off creation have not been disclosed, but the adjacent teaser image shows the quirky mashup will forgo the rear doors. Judging by the tall rear end, the vehicle is likely being engineered to accommodate a retractable roof that will be stowed behind the seats.

It remains to be seen whether it’ll be a fabric top or a metal roof, though we’re leaning towards the former. One of the sketches attached below suggests the Karoq Cabriolet study will not only lose the rear doors, but also the rear seats taking into account there doesn’t seem to be enough room behind the front seats for a second row.

Far from being the first project from Skoda’s vocational school, the one-off cabriolet-SUV will follow four other unique cars introduced in recent years. The first of the bunch was a two-seater Citigo (2014), followed by a Fabia pickup (2015), a Rapid Spaceback coupe (2016), and a Citigo electric buggy (2017).

As it was the case with the previous four concepts, the new Karoq Cabriolet is being developed with input coming from Skoda’s designers.

Source: Skoda