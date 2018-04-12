We can only hope VW will eventually give it the production green light.
Remember the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak concept from the New York Auto Show last month? It was one of the coolest vehicles at the event, but unfortunately it won’t go into production any time soon – or at least, this is what the German manufacturer claims. Anyway, we admire VW’s attempt to build a modern-day pickup and here’s the story of how it came to life in photos.
“Pickups are distinctly American,” Klaus Bischoff, head of the design department at Volkswagen, comments. “If you go into this territory, you need to come up with something cool, and something that works. You can’t do something unserious.”
Indeed, the Tanoak is seriously cool and was created from the bones of the three-row Atlas SUV, from which it borrows some of its most distinctive design solutions, such as the massive radiator grille and the prominent diffuser in the lower part of the bumper. However, the concept features a much more dramatic appearance thanks mainly to the pair of LED strips built into the grille that animate across the front.
“The light signature gives identity to a product, and its recognizable, it works in the dark,” Bischoff said. “That is something we will [be] working on further and we want to make it happen.”
The interior, however, is much more advanced despite its minimalistic overall layout. The leather-wrapped dashboard sports a digital display and there’s another display replacing the conventional instrument cluster. And, apparently, this is what Volkswagen customers are asking for.
“We’ve gone for versatility, for functionality. We always think from the customer side: What does the customer expect from Volkswagen? What should be different? When you buy a Volkswagen you go for something that is engineered, well thought out.”
As a reminder, the study is powered by a fully production powertrain, consisting of a 3.6-liter V6 engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Source: Volkswagen
Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak design sketches
The idea was simple – “build a modern Volkswagen pickup truck” – but the execution was anything but.
The Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak concept vehicle unveiled at the New York International Auto Show reflects months of work by dozens of VW designers and engineers to build something that has not existed before; a real mid-size pickup, designed for American tastes, from the highly flexible platform architectures of the Volkswagen Group.
The result was the hit of the show, precisely because it mixed style with utility in a way that many real-life pickups struggle to blend.
“Pickups are distinctly American,” said Klaus Bischoff, the head of VW Design. “If you go into this territory, you need to come up with something cool, and something that works. You can’t do something unserious.
“This” he said, pointing to the Tanoak, “is engineered to the bone.”
Outside of using the MQB platform, those “bones” that lie underneath VW models from the Golf to the Atlas, Bischoff says the instructions for his design team were less specific than emotional: “Do an authentic pickup truck that’s bold, muscular and masculine, with a strong identity.”
The team started with the three-row Atlas SUV but grew the chassis from there, until it was 214.1 inches long, with a wheelbase of 128.3 inches — 11 longer. It rides 9.8 inches off the ground, with a version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive and the 3.6-liter V6 making 276 hp. All of these figures are on par with production midsize pickups – vehicles Bischoff says his team benchmarked before setting out on a new VW pickup.
“We’ve gone for versatility, for functionality,” he said. “We always think from the customer side: What does the customer expect from Volkswagen? What should be different? When you buy a Volkswagen you go for something that is engineered, well thought out.”
One example of well-thought-out details is the extendable roof rail. While pickups are great for hauling loads, they can struggle with longer objects. The Tanoak’s rail sits flush with the cabin when not in use, but slides out to help carry longer items on the roof.
But the Tanoak also has an on-target aggressive look, from the tow hook and winch embedded in the front bumper to the rear tailgate embossed with “Atlas” (much like VW’s last Rabbit-based pickup carried the Volkswagen name on its tailgate.) The interior sports a thoroughly advanced digital display, and an interior ring of color-changing LEDs. Even the headlights are dramatic – a pair of LED strips built into the grille that animate across the front.
In automotive design, it’s called a light signature, and while the Tanoak was built only as a concept, Bischoff says its light signature might be one touch that has a future.
“The light signature gives identity to a product, and its recognizable, it works in the dark,” he said. “That is something we will [be] working on further and we want to make it happen.”