Remember the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak concept from the New York Auto Show last month? It was one of the coolest vehicles at the event, but unfortunately it won’t go into production any time soon – or at least, this is what the German manufacturer claims. Anyway, we admire VW’s attempt to build a modern-day pickup and here’s the story of how it came to life in photos.

“Pickups are distinctly American,” Klaus Bischoff, head of the design department at Volkswagen, comments. “If you go into this territory, you need to come up with something cool, and something that works. You can’t do something unserious.”

Indeed, the Tanoak is seriously cool and was created from the bones of the three-row Atlas SUV, from which it borrows some of its most distinctive design solutions, such as the massive radiator grille and the prominent diffuser in the lower part of the bumper. However, the concept features a much more dramatic appearance thanks mainly to the pair of LED strips built into the grille that animate across the front.

“The light signature gives identity to a product, and its recognizable, it works in the dark,” Bischoff said. “That is something we will [be] working on further and we want to make it happen.”

The interior, however, is much more advanced despite its minimalistic overall layout. The leather-wrapped dashboard sports a digital display and there’s another display replacing the conventional instrument cluster. And, apparently, this is what Volkswagen customers are asking for.

“We’ve gone for versatility, for functionality. We always think from the customer side: What does the customer expect from Volkswagen? What should be different? When you buy a Volkswagen you go for something that is engineered, well thought out.”

As a reminder, the study is powered by a fully production powertrain, consisting of a 3.6-liter V6 engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Source: Volkswagen