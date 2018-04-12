Fiat Chrysler looks set to avoid an unenviable sequel to the Dieselgate saga by agreeing to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The justice department was seeking "substantial" civil fines from the car maker, alleging that it used defeat devices on over 100,000 cars sold since 2014 to get around diesel emissions regulations.

However, the company and federal lawyers now look set to agree a settlement that will bring an end to the issue.

Fiat Chrysler lawyer, Robert Giuffra revealed that both sides had been in discussion, and that the settlement will be reached "probably sometime during the summer," according to Reuters. The press agency also reported that federal adviser Ken Feinberg said that discussions were moving "at a rather swift pace."

An offer sent to Fiat Chrysler lawyers in January reportedly required the company to offset excess pollution and prevent future emissions excess as part of any settlement, on top of a substantial fine, the amount which hasn't been disclosed.

Three more rounds of talks are planned, beginning later this month and continuing into May.

Last summer, Fiat Chrysler had to seek approval to sell current diesel models after the controversy first surfaced. At the time, the company said that it was confident that updated software on the newer cars would not cause any further issues. The software in the newer models was also said to serve the basis of a fix for faltering cars sold since 2014.

Testing on the fix began in December and it was said to have been completed after three months. Then, the US government would have 30 days to make a decision before the end of April. No out of court settlement is expected before the testing on the fix is completed, however.

Source: Reuters