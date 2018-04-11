ABT, the German aftermarket tuning company, is known for taking luxury cars to the extreme. Whether it’s lowering the Audi SQ5 to the point that it’s a virtually a hatchback or giving the RS5 supercar performance, subtly isn’t its forte. At least, not usually. The newest tuned creation from ABT is the Volkswagen T-Roc crossover, and while it doesn’t get supercar performance, it does get a pump in power along with some visual upgrades.

No ABT tune would complete without increasing power. While the T-Roc gets a modest bump, an increase is an increase. The ABT Engine Control Unit takes the T-Roc’s 190-horsepower 2.0-liter engine and increases power by 20 percent, producing 220 hp. Torque increase to 266 pound-feet, up from 236 lb-ft.

Underneath, there are ABT suspension springs, lowering the T-Roc by 1.3 inches in the front and 1.6 inches in the rear, giving the all-wheel-drive crossover a more aggressive stance. Along with the lowered suspension comes ABT alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 20 inches and include several designs and color options.

Will there be a more powerful version of the T-Roc from ABT? Doubtful. The VW isn’t a powerhouse to begin with, nor is it designed to be like those other ABT-tuned crossovers. But that’s okay.

No, this isn’t a VW making 600 horsepower, but it doesn’t have to be such a vehicle. Not everything tuned by ABT has to be insane. Sometimes you only need a bump in power, a slightly lowered suspension, and some new wheels to make it stand out from the crowd. The ABT Volkswagen T-Roc isn’t going to tear it up at the race track, but it could draw some jealous eyes in the grocery store parking lot.

Source: ABT