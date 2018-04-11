Outrageous, over-the-top supercars come and go – most without actually making it to the production line. But Taiwan’s Xing Mobility has been testing its electric supercar for more than a year now, and it could finally be ready to hit the road… or the dirt. New photos and video show the supercar taking on both pavement and gravel in its most recent string of tests, putting its proposed off-road abilities to the test.

Dubbed the Xing Mobility Miss R, the oddly named vehicle is reportedly the "first electric supercar with both on-road and off-road capabilities." An off-road setting allows it to traverse the tough stuff with a changeable tire and fender set, depending on the terrain, and an increased ride height. Xing doesn’t say how much time (or skill) it will take to swap out tires and fenders, though.

Underhood there’s an in-house developed 1,341-horsepower (1,000-kilowatt) electric powertrain. The setup is said to propel the car to 62 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 1.8 seconds – besting the new Tesla Roadster – and on to 124 mph (200 kmh) in just 5.1 seconds. But the company promises that the technology was made for more than just supercars.

A similar setup will eventually make its way to a road-going 3.5-ton truck; an early prototype of which has been dubbed "Mr. T," hilariously enough. CEO and co-founder Royce YC Hong promises that, "Miss R is not just a toy to have fun in, but it is also a platform from which Xing Mobility are able to innovate advanced electric vehicle technologies."

Fresh off of testing, the Miss R supercar will be shown at AutoTronics Taipai, alongside an exposed version of its immersive-cooled battery pack. The pack is said to be made up of 98 modules, with 4,116 cells submerged directly in 3M Novec 7200 Engineered Fluid to help keep it cool. The entire battery enclosure can reportedly be swapped out in less than five minutes, which is neat.

No word on when Xing plans to bring its Miss R supercar to production, or how much it might cost, but it’s an interesting concept nonetheless.

Source: Xing Mobility