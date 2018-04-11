It may be the cheapest R8, but it will be limited to just 320 examples in the U.S.

With a rear-wheel-drive setup, a powerful, mid-mounted V10, and a healthy weight loss over its all-wheel-drive counterpart, some would argue that the R8 RWS (or, Rear Wheel Series) is the one to buy. Now there’s even more reason to consider it; according to reports, the limited-edition R8 will undercut the all-wheel-drive R8 by a whopping $26,000 with an asking price of just under $140,000.

The R8 RWS will officially start at $139,950 in the U.S. (including destination), a source tells Motor Trend. The cheapest all-wheel-drive R8, meanwhile, can’t be had for anything less than $166,150. The more powerful R8 V10 Plus is the most expensive of the bunch, with an MSRP of $195,650.

At that number, the R8 RWS is reasonably priced – but there is one thing to consider: just 320 examples will be making their way to the U.S. Audi hasn’t officially given a release date for the rear-drive Audi, but did promise that the supercar will arrive, "later this year." Expect to see it in dealerships in the fourth quarter of the 2018.

Of course, for a fraction of the price, you do get nearly all of the same performance. The R8 RWS comes powered by the same 5.2-liter V10 found on the all-wheel-drive model, producing 540 horsepower (402 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (539 Newton-meters) of torque. Even without all four wheels delivering power, it has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.7 seconds, and on to a top speed of 199 mph (320 kmh).

The rear-wheel-drive setup also gives the R8 considerable weight savings, too. The RWS tips the scales at 3,505 pounds (1,589 kilograms), making it 110 pounds (50 kilograms) lighter than the all-wheel-drive model, but still with a ten percent-stiffer front anti-roll bar. Though we’ve already driven it, buyers in the U.S. will have to wait a few months to get their hands on one.

Source: Motor Trend

Audi R8

Audi R8
