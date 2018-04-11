Praise for the Audi R8 is like the sun rising – expected and glowing. It’s called the everyday supercar for many reasons. It’s powerful, comfortable – as comfortable as a two-seat sports car can be – and doesn’t skimp on modern amenities. It has a cabin you can spend all day in and not have to schedule an appointment with a chiropractor immediately afterward. While the R8 does wrap its occupants in the latest high-end Audi interior, it also offers tremendous performance.

The mid-engined R8 V10 Plus packs a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 producing 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels, which helps rocket the R8 V10 Plus to 60 miles per hour in about 3.2 seconds. Top speed is 207 miles per hour (333 kilometers per hour). That’s excellent performance.

Yes, these are all just numbers on a page, and it’s difficult to grasp just how fast the R8 V10 Plus is. Thankfully, a new video from AutoTopNL shows just how quick the R8 is in the real world by taking it to its top speed. The top-speed run doesn’t come in the first attempt, though it comes close.

What we do get is a blisteringly fast sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), which, according to the on-screen timer, takes about 3.2 seconds. Then 124 mph (200 kph) passes by in nine seconds while 186 mph (300 kph) happens in 26 seconds. That’s about how quickly you’d lose your license if you did those speeds on an American road. The driver then lets off at around 189 mph (304 kph).

The top-speed run comes once the R8 is up to speed. If this is like AutoTopNL’s other videos, he does have traffic to watch out for, so it makes sense the driver couldn’t reach top speed right away. The R8 does reach 207 mph (333 kph) with ease, which shouldn’t be a surprise at this point. It is the everyday supercar, and that means it packs supercar performance.

Source: AutoTopNL