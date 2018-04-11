Created to celebrate Zagato’s 95th birthday, the L595 Coupe was based on the hardcore Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera and was commissioned by collector Albert Spiess. Although initially conceived as a one-off, the special creation actually went into limited series production as a handful of cars were built for deep-pocketed buyers following the car’s release at the 2014 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. Fast forward to present day, it looks like the coupe is about to get a droptop counterpart.

The roadster has been quietly listed on Zagato’s website and that means an official reveal could occur in the near future. While details are not available at the moment of writing, the public debut might be scheduled to take place at the same Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este (May 25-27) event where the coupe broke cover four years ago.

It’s April 11, 2018, but it looks like the Gallardo is still alive since the new L595 Roadster pinned by Zagato is likely based on the Huracan’s predecessor. Since official details are not available right now, one could speculate the new creation is based on the Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante, which was the open-top equivalent of the aforementioned Gallardo Superlegerra.

If our assumption is correct, it means Zagato’s new gem has a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine delivering 562 horsepower and 540 Newton-meters (398 pound-feet) of torque to all four wheels.

Zagato could decide to unveil its latest creation online prior to the roadster’s expected debut on the shores of the Lake Como. While it may seem a little bit strange that the Italian independent coachbuilding company would wait so long to chop off the L595’s roof, perhaps they wanted to have enough orders to justify the efforts. We’ll know what’s what in a few weeks.

Source: Zagato via Carscoops