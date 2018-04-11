Audi is certainly not wasting any time as after introducing the A6 Sedan about a month ago, the folks from Ingolstadt are now ready to roll out the more practical A6 Avant. We would take the wagon over the sedan any day of the week (and twice on Sunday) as it features everything that’s great about the sedan, plus a more spacious trunk big enough for the whole family. The desirable body style is not just practical, but also quite sleek as the version fitted with the entry-level engine has a drag coefficient of just 0.27.

Speaking of which, the luggage compartment can hold 565 liters (20 cubic feet) with the rear seats in place, but if you really need to transport something more voluminous, you can fold down the 40:20:40-split bench to expand cargo capacity to 1,680 liters (59.3 cubic feet). As standard, the new A6 Avant benefits from an electrically operated tailgate (and luggage compartment cover). At an additional cost, there’s the option of a sensor control allowing owners to open the tailgate without having to use their hands.

To boost practicality furthermore, Audi will install a rail system as standard, along with a net, two hooks, and a tensioning strap. Those willing to spend extra can opt for the load-securing kit encompassing a telescopic bar and straps granting users the possibility to create customized sections of the trunk area.

The good news continue as the rest of the cabin is roomier than that of the old A6 Avant, providing superior front and rear elbow room as well as more knee room for passengers sitting in the back compared to segment rivals. It packs the same high-tech dashboard with dual touchscreens (10.1-inch and 8.6-inch displays) and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster as seen in the A6 Sedan from where the wagon has inherited virtually everything.

All engines are fitted with a mild hybrid system and are hooked up to a seven-speed S tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic linked to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. An optional sport differential can transfer the power between the rear wheels during cornering, while the advanced coasting function allows the luxury wagon to coast at speeds of up to 99.4 mph (160 kph) with the engine turned off.

There are lots of ways to increase the final price of a new 2019 Audi A6 Avant, from large 21-inch wheels and an S line sport package to a head-up display and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The Audi A6 Avant will go on sale in the near future, but there’s no word at the moment regarding a launch in the United States where the only wagon currently available is the rugged A4 Allroad.

