If you think Honda Odyssey and performance are a pair made in heaven, you probably recall the 2014 Honda Odyssey tuned by Bisimoto. That’s the one driven by Rutledge Wood on Top Gear US, and it was fast. Front-wheel burnouts never looked so cool. Not that they were cool to begin, but that’s a story for another day. While that Honda Odyssey was admittedly cool, with its turbocharged V6 making anywhere between 601 and 1,300 horsepower depending on the fuel and six-speed manual transmission, the 2018 Honda Odyssey coming in the latest K1Speed Car Pack for Forza Motorsport 7 is not tuned by Bisomoto. It appears to be a stock minivan.

While the Odyssey may not be exciting to every car enthusiast, the rest of April’s car pack is loaded with goodies. The other cars include:

1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport

1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6

1976 Chevrolet No. 76 Greenwood Corvette

1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS

1986 Nissan No. 85 Electramotive Engineering GTP ZX-Turbo

2017 Maserati Levante S

This update comes with a host of other goodies Turn 10 Studios, which the company will detail closer to the update’s release date, which was supposed to be today. However, it appears it’s been delayed. The car list above along with the trailer leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what’s coming in just a few days.

If you ever wanted to experience the thrilling Odyssey minivan on the track, now is the time. This isn’t the first van in Forza’s history. Nor will it likely be the video game’s last. While supercars get all the attention, Forza has a wide range of eclectic cars new and old for gamers to experience. The Honda Odyssey is just the latest of such offerings.

Source: Fireprofcargo7