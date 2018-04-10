Okay, you’re right, you can’t really watch Hennessey’s 1000-horsepower, biturbocharged Mustang Shelby GT350 whistle. It’s just a white blur that rockets past the camera. Forgive us for the clickbaity headline. However, while you can’t watch the Hennessey HPE1000 Mustang, you can listen to it, sort of.

Aside from the thunderous audio from Shelby’s biturbocharged 5.2-liter V8, there’s a loud, rock-like music soundtrack that, sadly, plays for the majority of the video. This makes it somewhat difficult to enjoy the car’s screaming exhaust note. Yeah, you can still hear the rumbles and the pops, and, if you listen carefully, you can hear the turbochargers whine as they take in large gulps of air, but it would be nice to hear the exhaust uninterrupted.

The first three seconds of the video are exhaust only, as the Hennessey HPE1000 Shelby Mustang flies by the camera down the test track. It sounds glorious. Then the music starts, taking away a bit of the videos luster. There is a second part of the video, just near the end around the 56-second mark, where the Hennessey-tuned performance monster flies by the camera again. This time the music fading so you can hear the exhaust’s full-throated bellow. The music picks back up as the video turns into a straight-up commercial.

However, from what we heard, including with the music, the HPE1000 sounds brutal. Of course, Hennessey achieves the Shelby’s insane amount of horsepower through numerous upgrades such as those found on the HPE575 Shelby GT350 and 350R and HPE850 package. Making 1,000 hp means the aftermarket tuning company did more than slap a supercharger on top of the 5.2-liter V8. It takes a lot to go from 526 up to 1,000. There’s no denying Hennessey can create some powerful street cars and make them sound equally as amazing. We’ll take two, please.

