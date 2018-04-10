Dodge has made its Durango SUV even more aggressive looking – not that it wasn’t aggressive-enough already, particularly the 475-horsepower (354-kilowatt) SRT model. With a new performance-inspired Rallye design available as a package atop the 2018 Durango GT, the three-row SUV now gains a handful of aggressive exterior updates, as well as a selection of new color options.

A performance hood, front fascia, and LED fog lights have been added as part of the styling package. The new engine cover adds a cold air duct and two heat extractors, while the front fascia and fog lights borrow most of their upgrades from the Durango R/T and SRT models before it.

Seven colors can be had as part of the aggressive new look, including Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite, and In-Violet, with 20-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels standard, or optional Brass Monkey wheels as part of the Blacktop package. Though the exterior may be upgraded, the cabin and powertrain stay the same.

Inside, the Durango makes do with the same leather-trimmed bucket seats with suede inserts available in the standard GT model. Heated first- and second-row seats are also available on the package, as is a power liftgate. Underhood, the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 295 hp (219 kW) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque carries over. It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with stop-start technology, and either a rear- or all-wheel-drive configuration. The V6 Durango also has the ability to tow a best-in-class 6,200 pounds (2,812 kilograms).

"Many of our customers love the performance look of the Durango R/T and Durango SRT, but are happy with the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine’s 295 horsepower and the excellent fuel efficiency it delivers," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Cars at Dodge. "This new Durango GT Rallye Appearance Package gives those three-row SUV buyers the best of both worlds."

Those in the market for a Durango GT can pick up the Rallye Appearance Package in the U.S. for an extra $1,495 on top of the base MSRP of the GT. The standard Durango GT starts at $37,795 for the rear-wheel-drive model, or $40,395 for the all-wheel-drive version.

Source: Dodge