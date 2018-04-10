Some people have criticized Lamborghini for softening up its designs in recent times compared to the wild Countach or the Diablo of yesteryear, but a quick look at these images demonstrates nothing could be further from the truth. Scoops, vents, spoilers, massive rear diffuser, equally massive wing, and a spectacular engine cover – these are all ingredients part of the Superveloce Jota recipe. Add into the mix center-lock wheels and the Huracan Performante’s exhaust with cannon-like finishers, and you get one of the most spectacular prototypes to ever tackle the Nürburgring.

And then there are the goodies you can’t actually see in the adjacent images, such as the rear-wheel steering system from the Aventador S and the upgraded V12 powerhouse. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter is said to push out somewhere in the region of 780 hp or 50 hp more than the aforementioned S and at the same time 40 hp more than the “regular” SV. If you really like horsepower comparisons, the SVJ would have an extra 10 hp over the Centenario. Logic tells us the new Jota will at least match the raging bull muscle of the Centenario, but we’re expecting more from Sant’Agata Bolognese’s forthcoming flagship.

While the Superveloce was capped at 600 examples, Lamborghini might decide to make the Jota even more exclusive and that would certainly have a direct impact on the supercar’s price tag. That won’t be much of an issue since we’re sure deep-pocketed customers will line up to claim one.

As to when we’ll get to see it without the camo, chances are an official reveal will take place in the second half of the year. The Paris Motor Show early October seems like the proper venue for Lamborghini to unleash its maddest road car ever.

Photos: Automedia, CarPix