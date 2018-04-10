Today’s the big day – after a lengthy teaser campaign and tons of spy photos, Ford will finally unveil the highly anticipated next generation Focus. The premiere of the compact vehicle is scheduled for 6:00 PM CET / 5:00 PM GMT time and you can watch it live here. Today we’ll see the five-door hatchback and possibly the sedan version, too.

The Blue oval company describes the model as “all-new,” which basically means it will receive a number of very important improvements. It will be slightly bigger and lighter than the outgoing Focus, and will be offered in several different variants – sporty-looking ST Line, posh Vignale, crossover-inspired Active, and, of course, ST and RS.

Under the hood will most likely be familiar engines – the gasoline range will include entirely turbo motors, including the 1.0-liter EcoBoost and a more powerful 1.5-liter EcoBoost. Diesel fans will be able to choose from a 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter engines, like in the Focus that’s still on sale, but a new automatic transmission should be available, too.

Deliveries of the new Focus in Europe should start later this year, while the U.S. customers will have to wait about a year to get it. For the Old continent, the model will be produced at Ford’s Saarlouis factory in Germany, while the U.S.-spec vehicles will be imported from China.

Source: Ford on YouTube