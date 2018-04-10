After a rather lengthy teaser campaign and countless spy shots, the 2019 Focus will finally be revealed today to take on the VW Golf and other big names in the compact segment. To ease the wait until the much-awaited world debut, Ford Director of Product Communications, Jay Ward, has dropped a couple of sneak previews on Twitter to reveal a good chunk of the front fascia and the model’s badge at the back.

Details about the oily bits are still shrouded in mystery at the moment of writing, but the Blue Oval’s representative describes the 2019 Focus as being an “all-new” car. We’ll definitely see the five-door hatchback today and Ford could decide to unveil the sedan as well. If not, the four-door model will be introduced later this year when the more practical wagon is going to be launched as well. The sporty-looking ST Line trim and the luxurious Vignale are both due for a release in 2018. For the first time ever, the Ford Focus will spawn a crossover-esque rugged Active trim in the same vein as the Fiesta Active.

Expect the fourth-gen Focus to grow in size a little bit to free up more space inside the cabin where rear passengers will get to enjoy additional legroom granted by a longer wheelbase and better packaging. The latter could also have a positive impact in terms of cargo capacity – a much-needed improvement considering some of its rivals (such as the Skoda Octavia) have considerably bigger trunks.

Europe will get the Focus IV from the same Saarlouis factory in Germany whereas the United States is going to import the car from China starting with the second half of 2019.

If rumors are accurate, and unlike the previous three models, we won’t have to wait until towards the end of its life cycle to see the range-topping RS. Rumor has it Ford will launch the hot hatch as early as 2020, which could also mean the warm ST will be out shortly after the regular versions like it has been the case with the Fiesta ST.