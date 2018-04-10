This is the face of the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD… or at least some of it. While we got our first glimpse of the rugged pickup at a presentation last week in Las Vegas, the first official image from Chevy shows a shadowy teaser, with only a small sampling of the more aggressive, updated fascia. What we can point out, though, previews something promising.

At first glance, the new Silverado HD looks tougher than outgoing model. It borrows the same bowtie-shaped grille design found on the new Silverado 1500. This particular model also wears a Z71 badge, which can be seen clearly on the lower right-hand portion of the grille.

The hood now gains a more prominent bulging scoop, and the Chevrolet logo is stamped across a chrome panel that runs the length of the front fascia, seemingly replacing the signature logo. We’ll be curious to see if the Silverado HD adopts the same "Flowtie" fixture found on some of its larger siblings.

The 2020 Silverado HD will be the third brand-new truck to join the Chevy lineup in just 18 months. The Silverado 1500, made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show this past January, and the Silverado 4500, 5500, and 6500 HD range followed shortly thereafter. Like those trucks before it, the Silverado HD will be fully revamped from the ground up.

"Chevrolet already fuels the most successful truck manufacturer in the industry," said Alan Batey, global head of Chevrolet. “With a completely new, expanded range of Silverado models on the horizon, we expect to see even more truck buyers in Chevrolet showrooms."

The new Silverado HD will tailor to the needs of heavy-duty truck customers, says Chevy, with more capability and more durability than ever. On-road testing of the new truck will begin in just a few months, before it officially makes its debut mid-2019. Production at the Flint, Michigan, facility will kick off in the first quarter of 2019.

Source: Chevrolet