Remember last month when we reported the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata could wring more power from its 2.0-liter straight-four engine? Well, a new report from Road & Track further corroborates that news, along with exactly how Mazda hopes to achieve the increase in both horsepower and torque.

For 2019, the Miata could produce 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. That’s an increase of 26 and three, respectively. Mazda plans on making more power through an assortment of engine upgrades such as ultra-light pistons, lighter connecting rods, and a new crankshaft. The engine will have larger intake and exhaust ports, a high-lift camshaft, and a new throttle bottle. To handle the power and reduce noise, vibrations, and harshness, the 2019 Miata will come with a dual-mass flywheel, which is, sadly, heavier and more complex than the one used in the outgoing model.

Other changes coming include a rearview camera, and Mazda’s Smart City Brake Support system. The system, at low speeds, prepares the braking system if the system detects a risk of a collision so when the driver hits the brakes, maximum stopping power is applied. However, if the driver doesn’t intervene, the system will apply the brakes while reducing engine output in hopes of avoiding the collision or reducing its severalty.

Sadly, there is one omission on the new Miata that really hurts the heart. For 2019, Mazda is removing the CD player. You will no longer be able to blast your copy of Britney Spears’ 2002 self-titled, four-time-Platinum album “Britney.” Sorry. However, the new Miata will come with a telescoping steering wheel. Life is all about compromises.

The new Miata info comes from leaked documents to Canadian Mazda dealers. What’s interesting in the documentation is the loss of the base trim – GX in Canada. It’s not clear if the U.S. market will lose its base-model Sport trim. Mazda isn’t saying one way or another what it’s planning for the 2019 model year. We’ll have to wait for some confirmation later this year. In the meantime, it looks like the 2019 MX-5 Miata is shaping up to be a very fun roadster.

Source: Road & Track