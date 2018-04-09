With the LS adopting a more sculpted version of Lexus’s signature spindle grille, the smaller ES will expectedly get the same treatment when it debuts in just a few months. Though we don’t get a good look at the entire front end of the 2019 model, a new leaked image previews some of those sleeker design cues ahead of its Chinese debut.

The lone image comes to us courtesy of the site Almuraba, and shows off a small portion of the more sculpted ES. From what we can see, the headlights have been revamped, but still carry over most of the design elements from the outgoing model, including the embedded "swoosh" in the headlight cluster. The grille now uses a vertical slat design opposed to the horizontal feature found on the current model. There’s also some added detailing around the fog lights, with much of the same chrome trim on the fog light fixtures and grille carrying over.

When it does debut, the new Lexus ES will ride on the same Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that underpins a number of other Lexus and Toyota products, including the Avalon, the Prius, and the Lexus UX, among others. Power should come courtesy of an entry-level V6 with an optional hybrid powertrain on the 300h trim. The current hybrid model uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup to produce 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) total.

Safety should also be a priority in the new ES. The Lexus will adopt Toyota’s advanced safety systems, things like pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and rear cross traffic alert, among others. The new ES will make its debut at the Beijing Motor Show on April 25, before going on sale either late in 2018, or early 2019.

Source: Almuraba