By all accounts, the new film Ready Player One is a 1980’s nostalgia-fest. Based on the beloved book with the same name, movies, video games, pop culture elements, and classic toys all combine to create Steven Spielberg’s latest blockbuster, which has already received plenty of praise in its opening weekend. Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 74 percent out of 100, for what it’s worth.

But one of the most important elements of the film is its vast variety of vehicles; everything from Back to the Future’s time-traveling DeLorean, to a city built entirely of RVs, to a rugged military-style SUV that play a starring role throughout. Even without having to see the entire movie, YouTuber TheAficionauto takes us through the repertoire of some of the most important vehicles in this short six-minute clip.

First up is the DeLorean, of course. It’s an exact replica of the CGI version used in the movie, and features all the same features you’d expect from the original version, including a flux capacitor. Next up is the modified postal truck that comes loaded with camera boxes, and a fully finished interior for use in the film. Finally, the military-style "Innovative Online Industries" truck is the exact version from the movies, and comes with a fully finished interior.

For what it’s worth, the vans and trucks pictured in this video are used for the real-world scenes in the film exclusively. The DeLorean only makes an appearance in the Oasis – the video-game world where the main character finds himself – as a CGI model. Other vehicles that are seen in the Oasis but not pictured in this video include the BigFoot monster truck, Akira’s motorcycle, the original Batmobile, and a handful of NASCAR stock cars that the bad guys use during races. This short clip is just a small sampling of what to expect from the full film. Ready Player One is now in theaters.

Source: TheAficionauto / YouTube