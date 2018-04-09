The Bugatti Veyron is a car that needs no introduction. With 1,200 horsepower (894 kilowatts) on tap, a record-breaking top speed of 254.04 miles per hour (408.84 kilometers per hour), and a price tag of over $1 million, it was the ultimate road-going hypercar… until the arrival of the Chiron of course. But while most Veyrons are kept up in high-priced collections somewhere, relegated to just a few hundred miles of road use, at least one example is getting the proper usage it deserves.

The guys at Daily Driven Exotics teamed up with one Bugatti Veyron owner to create what they’re calling, "the most expensive burnout in the world." The Bugatti in question is a $2.3 million Mansory Vivere special edition, and with each tire costing around $10,000, shipping costs, and a fourth set of wheels and tires all factored into the equation, Daily Driven Exotics estimates that this single experience costs a whopping $150,000.

Numbers aside, the Veyron is able to rip off a few impressive donuts in the 21-minute clip, skidding around the empty parking lot with ease. There’s tons of tire smoke, plenty of skid marks left behind, and of course, a few thousand dollars that will eventually have to be dished out for a new set of tires. By all accounts, it was totally worth it.

At the end of it, the tires were pretty worn out, with chunks of rubber missing. There was so much smoke from the last burnout, in fact, that it choked out the engine causing the car to shut off temporarily. Whatever the case, here’s hoping that there are even more expensive burnouts in this Bugatti’s future.

Source: Daily Driven Exotics / YouTube