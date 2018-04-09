There’s a new Chevrolet Camaro on its way to dealers. Chevy today revealed the 2019 Camaro, marking the first visual freshening for the sixth-generation car. Along with the introduction of a racy Turbo 1LE variant, there are plenty of equipment and mechanical changes. Yet what is most apparent from the outset is that the 2019 Camaro looks different from every angle. Scroll down for a closer look at before-and-after images of the car’s visual transformation. Let us know: how do you feel about the new design?

Front Three-Quarter (Coupe)

Up front, it’s immediately obvious that Chevrolet has redesigned the entire front fascia of the Camaro. Note how the black grille now extends the full width of the fascia with fewer interruptions, while the bar that bisects it is not a curved, almost smile-like shape. There are also tweaked lighting shapes and new colors on the agenda. Chevrolet says the new grille helps deliver more cooling and inlet air to the Camaro’s engines, as well as reducing aerodynamic lift. On SS models, powered by the 6.2-liter V8 engine, air ingestion is further aided by the “Flowtie” cut-out badge.

Front

Here’s an even closer look at the nose of the 2019 Camaro SS. The fascia on the SS model is unique with special headlights, a gloss-black grille, a vented hood to aid cooling and aero performance, as well as special air curtains around the corners to further help improve downforce while minimizing drag. Chevrolet says that, “Camaro designers follow the mantra that all elements must not only be beautiful but also enhance performance.”

Front Three-Quarter (Convertible)

Those same changes carry over to the 2019 Camaro convertible, which like the coupe now wears that new, more modern front end. The outside lower air intakes are notably reshaped, but the basic outline of the entire convertible remains reasonably similar to the 2016-2018 model. As on the coupe, the LED headlights and hood have also been restyled. (Note that here a 2018 Camaro SS convertible is being compared to the 2019 Camaro RS convertible.)

Rear Three-Quarter

The changes around perhaps a bit more subtle around back, where the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro has new fascias and new LED taillights. The RS and SS get specific rear diffusers to match their optional dual-mode exhausts; the taillights are dark-tinted on RS, SS, and ZL1 variants. Also note that there are new 20-inch wheels designs for the Camaro RS and SS.

Interior

Unfortunately, Chevy has not yet shown us any photos of the new Camaro’s interior – though our spy photographers have spotted it. That said, we know there are some important changes in store: a Rear Camera Mirror will be offered as an option, the standard backup camera will have improved image quality, the 7- and 8-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment systems will have new software, and there is new ambient lighting with different colors.