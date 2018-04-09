Don’t think Ford slapped an ST badge on its Edge SUV and called it a day. The Performance SUV is more powerful than the Sport model, using the same 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 to produce 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts) and 380 pound-feet of torque. And before it hits dealerships later this summer, the Blue Oval wants to prove to everyone that update is more than just skin deep by breaking down its new Sport mode feature.

Click the "S" button located at the center of the gear-shift dial, and the SUV comes to life. The blue digital instrument cluster switches to a red tachometer with a gear indicator. The exhaust note, too, is now more aggressive, with an active noise system that pumps even more sound into the cabin. But most importantly, the 335-hp engine and eight-speed automatic transmission are now performance ready.

With Sport mode equipped, the throttle programming delivers a more responsive, more direct acceleration feel. The transmission holds gears for longer, giving the Edge ST peak performance figures to work with. Upshifts are quicker, too, with rev-matching technology on downshifts to boost RPMs. When in Sport mode, paddle shifters become fully engaged to give the driver complete control of performance, says Ford.

Opt for the extra Performance Pack, and the Edge ST's brake calipers are painted red. The front rotors stay the same size, but are brand new and now optimized for extra performance and cooling. Performance pads have been added to the front and rear to allow for a consistent track experience... assuming you're taking your SUV to the track.

Paired to an all-wheel-drive system, the Edge ST will undoubtedly be quick in Sport mode. Ford hasn’t given official figures on 0-60 time or top speed, but we imagine it will be able to best the 2018 Sport model, which sprints to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in about 7.3 seconds. The Ford Edge ST will hit dealers later this summer, but no word on how much the performance SUV will cost.

Source: Ford