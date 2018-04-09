Following its teasers from last week, Audi has now revealed the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo concept, originally developed for the Gran Turismo Sport video game series for PlayStation 4. The German manufacturer has made the concept car reality – and it's amazing.

Powered by three electric motors, each with a peak power of 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts), the vehicle features a permanent all-wheel drive – two motors drive the rear axle and one is responsible for the front wheels. The combined system output stands at 815 hp (600 kW), which is enough to propel the concept from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) in less than 2.5 seconds.

With a curb weight of 3,197 pounds (1,450 kilograms), the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo has a power to weight ratio of 3.92 pounds per horsepower (1.78 kilograms per horsepower), and Audi promises a perfect 50:50 weight distribution.

Starting with the Rome race this weekend (April 14), the all-electric study will be used as a race taxi, which means customers and guests of Audi will be able to “experience Formula E’s city circuits as passengers” with either former DTM driver Rahel Frey or Le Mans winner Dindo Capello behind the wheel. Developed in just 11 months, the vehicle will be deployed at all Formula E races in Europe and several other events this year.

“E-Mobility is rapidly gaining importance,” Peter Mertens, member of the board of management at Audi, comments. “That is why in 2017 Audi was the first German manufacturer to enter Formula E with a factory-backed commitment. In our development laboratory motorsport, we are continuously expanding our expertise in e-mobility and gathering valuable experience also in extremely demanding conditions. With the Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo race taxi we are turning electric mobility into a tangible experience for our customers and guests as part of the Formula E races – in the middle of the world’s metropolises.”

Source: Audi