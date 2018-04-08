If you’re planning a trip to Washington, D.C. this month, and want to include the automobile in your touristy activities somehow, might we suggest a stroll down the walkway between the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art facing the U.S. Capitol building? Through the end of the month, various vehicles will be on display, rotating through the rest of the month. If you hurry, you can still catch the fifteen-millionth Ford – a 1927 Ford Model T Touring before its replaced with a 1984 Plymouth Voyager – the first minivan – April 10.

“This is not an exhibition for car guys, it’s an exhibition for the American people.” Mark Gessler, president of the Historic Vehicle Association, told the Washingtonian.

Following the minivan on April 18 is the 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback from the hit-movie Bullitt. It’s the same one restored for Ford’s unveiling of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt. Closing out the display starting April 24 is the 1918 Cadillac Type 57 U.S. 1257X. That unique ending designation notes the car’s military use, a vehicle on the battlefield before the ubiquitous Jeep came along. It’s the only known surviving example and is presented unrestored. One famous passenger included Eleanor Butler Alexander-Roosevelt, President Theodore Roosevelt’s daughter-in-law. She was charged with leading women serving the war effort with the Y.M.C.A.

Sadly, one iconic Hollywood movie car already had its time on display – the Ferrari from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. How did Bueller’s Ferrari make the presentation? Well, the display is from the Historic Vehicle Association, and the organization sent a survey to millennials, many of which were born after the movie hit theaters.

3 photos

“We asked what vehicle do you know from movies and it was the top of their list,” Gessler, told the publication. “Throughout the day, I just couldn’t believe the range of people who would walk up and say, ‘Oh wow.’ That was so cool.”

The Cars at the Capital Exhibition is part of a partnership between the Historic Vehicle Association and the U.S. Department of the Interior. The event is designed to preserve and promote America’s rich automotive history.

Source: Washingtonian