So far, Ford has generally shown off the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt in Dark Highland Green like the famous one Steve McQueen drove in Bullitt. However, new spy shots reveal the muscle car in the other available color – Shadow Black. In this shade, the 'Stang looks a little sinister.

The grille on this Bullitt appears to have thicker chrome trim around the bottom portion of the grille compared to the examples on display at auto shows (see comparison above). It's possible that this is an optional piece, or it could be a way for Ford to add a shiny flourish to the black examples.

The Bullitt packs a 480-horsepower (358-kilowatt) version of Ford's 5.0-liter V8 and a six-speed manual. This is 20-hp (15-kW) more than the standard Mustang GT. Torque remains at 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters). The engine upgrades include the intake manifold from the Shelby GT350, a larger throttle body, and tweaked powertrain controls. Sorry Europe, the Bullitt coming to that market has 457 hp (341 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm).

Acceleration figures remains a mystery for now, but the American Bullitt can reach 163 miles per hour (262 kilometers per hour) – 8 mph (13 kph) more than a 2019 Mustang GT.

The Mustang Bullitt will be on sale this summer for a base price of $46,595, plus $900 more for destination. For comparison a 2018 Mustang GT in the top Premium trim starts at $39,190. Buyers can dress up the Bullitt with options like an electronics package, which adds navigation, MagneRide suspension, and Recaro sport seats with green stitching.

Ford has already sold its first 2019 Bullitt at a Barrett-Jackson auction in January. The car raised $300,000 to benefit Boys Republic – a school for troubled teenagers. Steve McQueen graduated from there in 1946.

Source: Automedia