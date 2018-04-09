With some major reworking to the grille, and a few minor updates to the cabin, the Chevy Camaro has been reinvigorated for the 2019 model year. We caught a glimpse of the new coupe last week in Las Vegas, but now Chevy has officially pulled the sheet off its updated sports car – including the brand-new four-cylinder Turbo 1LE trim.

So what’s new? Most significantly, the front fascia throughout the entire range gains even more aggressive styling, giving it a more distinctive look over the outgoing model. Chevy calls it a "performance-driven design," which uses larger vent areas and better angles to improve airflow. The SS model (pictured below) also gains a "Flowtie" for the first time, which not only looks cool, but increases airflow to the engine by an extra 2.5 cubic meters per minute.

Apart from the grille, a handful of new colors – including Riverside Blue, a tribute to the 1967 Penske-Donohue Camaro Trans-Am racer – as well as a new set of 20-inch wheels have been added to the exterior styling. Sleek new LED headlights, and smoked taillights with an updated design further enhance the look.

In the cabin, the Camaro only gets a few minor visual updates – things like new ambient lighting options, and on higher trim levels like the 2SS and ZL1, a standard rear camera mirror. The 2019 Camaro also adopts Chevy’s new Infotainment 3 system. Like the new Malibu and Cruze before it, the new setup improves Bluetooth connectivity, adds even more apps, and gives off better graphics.

Mechanically, the most significant update can be found on the performance-oriented SS model. The V8-powered sports car now gains a 10-speed automatic transmission with custom launch control and line lock features. Of course, the same six-speed manual also carries over. No word on whether power sees an increase.

The four-cylinder Turbo 1LE, meanwhile, is all new. Underhood it uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine found on the standard Camaro, producing 275 horses (205 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet of torque (400 Newton-meters). All that oomph pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox exclusively, a specially tuned suspension, a near 50/50 weight balance, and new Track Mode and Competition Mode settings, which allow for things like performance readouts, launch control, and shift point lights, among other features.

The 2019 Camaro, and the sporty Turbo 1LE, will go on sale later in the year. No word on pricing just yet, but we expect an MSRP of somewhere between $30,000 to $35,000 for the 1LE; Chevy benchmarked the new trim level against cars like the Honda Civic Type R, VW Golf R, and even the upcoming Hyundai Veloster N, interestingly enough.

