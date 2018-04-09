A new face, some added tech, and an enticing entry-level performance trim.
With some major reworking to the grille, and a few minor updates to the cabin, the Chevy Camaro has been reinvigorated for the 2019 model year. We caught a glimpse of the new coupe last week in Las Vegas, but now Chevy has officially pulled the sheet off its updated sports car – including the brand-new four-cylinder Turbo 1LE trim.
So what’s new? Most significantly, the front fascia throughout the entire range gains even more aggressive styling, giving it a more distinctive look over the outgoing model. Chevy calls it a "performance-driven design," which uses larger vent areas and better angles to improve airflow. The SS model (pictured below) also gains a "Flowtie" for the first time, which not only looks cool, but increases airflow to the engine by an extra 2.5 cubic meters per minute.
Apart from the grille, a handful of new colors – including Riverside Blue, a tribute to the 1967 Penske-Donohue Camaro Trans-Am racer – as well as a new set of 20-inch wheels have been added to the exterior styling. Sleek new LED headlights, and smoked taillights with an updated design further enhance the look.
In the cabin, the Camaro only gets a few minor visual updates – things like new ambient lighting options, and on higher trim levels like the 2SS and ZL1, a standard rear camera mirror. The 2019 Camaro also adopts Chevy’s new Infotainment 3 system. Like the new Malibu and Cruze before it, the new setup improves Bluetooth connectivity, adds even more apps, and gives off better graphics.
Mechanically, the most significant update can be found on the performance-oriented SS model. The V8-powered sports car now gains a 10-speed automatic transmission with custom launch control and line lock features. Of course, the same six-speed manual also carries over. No word on whether power sees an increase.
The four-cylinder Turbo 1LE, meanwhile, is all new. Underhood it uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine found on the standard Camaro, producing 275 horses (205 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet of torque (400 Newton-meters). All that oomph pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox exclusively, a specially tuned suspension, a near 50/50 weight balance, and new Track Mode and Competition Mode settings, which allow for things like performance readouts, launch control, and shift point lights, among other features.
The 2019 Camaro, and the sporty Turbo 1LE, will go on sale later in the year. No word on pricing just yet, but we expect an MSRP of somewhere between $30,000 to $35,000 for the 1LE; Chevy benchmarked the new trim level against cars like the Honda Civic Type R, VW Golf R, and even the upcoming Hyundai Veloster N, interestingly enough.
Source: Chevrolet
Chevrolet today introduced a reinvigorated 2019 Camaro lineup with distinctive designs, new available technologies and the first-ever Turbo 1LE.
“Lauded since its introduction for its balance of driving fun, refinement and value, the restyled 2019 Camaro reaches even higher with more of the design, technology and choices that customers want,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “It’s a performer with few competitors and a pillar of Chevrolet’s energized car lineup.”
Highlights include:
- Camaro SS now offered with 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission featuring custom launch control and line lock
- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 systems, including available navigation
- New available Rear Camera Mirror*
- New available Forward Collision Alert*
Performance-driven design
The 2019 Camaro’s updated designs are not only striking but also help to improve performance. For instance, the grille details and hood and fascia vents were designed for optimized air flow, either to cool components or help minimize drag or lift. Camaro designers follow the mantra that all elements must not only be beautiful but also enhance performance.
Design highlights include:
- New front-end styling with distinct differences between LS/LT, RS and SS, including the fascia, grille, LED dual-element headlamps and reshaped hood (ZL1 retains its airflow-optimized front-end styling)
- SS-specific front fascia with “flowtie” open bowtie grille emblem and aero-enhancing air curtains, specific headlamps with new LED signature and extractor-style hood
- RS Appearance Package available on LT adds unique polished black grille with Galvano Chrome lower inserts, new LED headlamps with LED signature light bar, specific rear fascia with rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels
- New rear fascias for all models, with specific diffusers on RS and SS when equipped with Dual Mode Exhaust
- New LED taillamps with a more sculptured evolution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design; red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density lenses
- New 20-inch wheel designs on RS and SS
Turbo 1LE
The new Camaro Turbo 1LE joins the V6 1LE, SS 1LE and ZL1 1LE to round out Camaro’s lineup of 1LE track stars. Leveraging the impressive performance and ideal weight distribution enabled by Camaro’s 2.0L turbocharged engine, the Turbo 1LE comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and a tailored chassis package derived from the V6 1LE to offer track-capable performance. Highlights include:
- FE3 suspension with larger diameter front and rear stabilizer bars, specifically tuned dampers, stiffer rear cradle bushings and cross-axis ball joints in the rear tow links that enhance lateral stiffness
- Split front/rear summer-only tire sizes: P245/40R20 (front) and P275/35R20 (rear)
- 2.0L turbo engine with 275 hp (205 kW) and 295 lb-ft of torque (400 Nm)
- Brembo brake package with low-metallic performance pads
- Nearly 50/50 weight balance
- Driver Mode Selector with Sport Mode and new Track Mode; Competition Mode (within Sport and Track Modes) includes performance instrument readouts, launch control, shift lights and more
- Standard sueded flat-bottom steering wheel and shift knob plus available Recaro seats
Camaro tech: next-generation infotainment, rear camera mirror and more
The 2019 Camaro offers Chevrolet’s next-generation Infotainment 3 with all-new systems that provide a more personalized experience and a more intuitive interface.
They’re the most advanced infotainment systems ever from Chevrolet, with functionality that mimics the latest smartphones and tablets, and cloud connection designed to enhance personalization, available navigation, voice recognition, apps and more. They even allow vehicle software updates to be automatically uploaded over the air.
The standard system features a 7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen. An 8-inch diagonal touchscreen running Infotainment 3 is available, including one with navigation.
Additional new technology features and enhancements include:
- Standard Rear Camera Mirror on 2SS and ZL1 models offers a wider, less obstructed field of view using a camera display that eliminates potential obstructions such as rear body pillars or seat headrests; a conventional rearview mirror view is also available
- Improved standard rear-vision camera system* with a new, digital high-definition camera that offers improved view quality
- Forward Collision Alert joins Camaro’s roster of available active safety features
- Enhanced Performance Data Recorder system
The 2019 Camaro joins Cruze, Malibu and Spark as part of Chevrolet’s revitalized 2019 lineup of cars.