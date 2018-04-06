Mark your calendars, in just a few months BMW will finally pull the sheet off of its long-anticipated 8 Series. After months of teasing, testing, and even the debut of the marque’s 8 Series GTE racer, the road-going 8er will make its debut on June 15, 2018, according to new information.

In a bulletin sent out to BMW sales reps, as revealed by a user on the BimmerPost forum, the new 8 Series will be shown for the first time in June. The car will be on display at the Le Mans circuit the Friday before the start of the race, where the GTE will take to the track for the 24-hour event the next day. A section near the bottom of the invite reveals the 8 Series debut date officially:

"The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the world's oldest active sports car race in endurance racing, held annually since 1923 near the town of Le Mans, France and is considered is one of the most prestigious automobile races in the world. For the 24 Hours of Le Mans (15-17 June 2018) winners will provided a full experiential packages with a Highlight… the world premiere of the all-new BMW 8 Series on Friday night."

Of course, the many spy photos and teasers leave little to the imagination as to the full identity of the 8 Series. The most recent set of spy photos, published earlier today, show the 8 Series coupe and cabrio testing while wearing very limited camouflage. Underneath the exterior wrap, the production bodies with production headlights, taillights, vents, and body panels can be easily pointed out.

The standard 8 Series coupe will eventually spawn a four-door Gran Coupe model, as well as a high-powered M8. The M8 Gran Coupe concept was saw last month in Geneva gives us an idea of what to expect in both vehicles.

Source: BimmerPost