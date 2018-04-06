Chevrolet's test driver's apparently don't like spy shooters chasing them down – especially when the company is evaluating the mid-engined Corvette. The photographer in this video stalked one for a while and was treated to seeing the much-anticipated model's performance when the driver sped away from a stop sign.

According to the YouTube description, the guy taking this video was pulling into his neighborhood when he saw the 'Vette and two camouflaged pickups blocking the view of the sports car. After around 10 miles, he finally hunted down this beast and had a chance to watch its rapid escape.

Listen closely because you briefly get to hear the engine, too. Speculation suggests the mill is a biturbo 4.2-liter V8, but Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen claims that this powerplant is different from the biturbo 4.2-liter V8 for the CT6 V-Sport that produces 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. There are reasons not to believe him, though, like the fact this mill comes from GM’s Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which also builds the Corvette.

The mid-engined 'Vette might have other engine options, too. Last year, a document from the auto industry analysts at IHS Markit leaked out that hinted the model might be available with 4.2- and 5.5-liter powerplants. The smaller one allegedly has around 650 hp (485 kW), and the bigger mill reportedly comes with a ground-pounding 850 hp (634 kW).

Development of the mid-engined 'Vette is likely nearing an end because Chevrolet is reportedly already showing it to dealers. A person at the event said the company intended to publicly announce the model later this year – rather then at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show like previous reports suggested.

Source: Big Ersk Via YouTube via Corvette Blogger