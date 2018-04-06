The only thing we could imagine would be better than blasting down the open road in a 573-horsepower (427-kilowatt) Acura NSX would be doing so with the top down. While the company hasn’t outright confirmed that a convertible version of is lauded NSX sports car is for sure happening, new reports shed some light on the possibility.

According to the German publication Autobild, the Acura NSX roadster could be introduced as early as this year. This site suggests that it will be one of a handful of sporty, open-top vehicles that we’ll see later in 2018, and will feature nearly all of the same design cues as the coupe. For what it’s worth, we take these reports with a grain of salt – but there is some evidence to back up these claims.

Acura has been caught testing a mysterious version of the NSX on the Nürburgring, what some believe to be a more powerful Type R model. The new variant could prove that the company plans to roll out an entire range of NSX products in the next few years, including a convertible version, which has been rumored since we saw the original concept in The Avengers movie in 2012.

If Acura does decide to build a topless NSX, don’t expect much to change in terms of performance. The same 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 hybrid setup will likely carry over, producing the aforementioned 573 hp and 476 pound-feet of torque. In the coupe, all that power gives it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.0 seconds. We’ll keep our eyes peeled in the next few months to see if Acura does indeed roll out a convertible NSX like the rumors suggest.

Source: Autobild