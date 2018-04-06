With a fresh, updated cabin, a minor facelift, and a brand-new 250-horsepower (186-kilowatt) turbocharged engine, the Mazda6 gets a new lease on life for the 2018 model year. But it also gets a bit pricier, too. The base Mazda6 Sport now starts at $21,950 with a manual transmission, and $23,000 with an automatic. Opt for the range-topping Signature model, and the 6 stretches out to nearly $35,000. Thankfully, even with all the option boxes ticked on the Mazda configurator, it doesn’t get much pricier from there.

The most expensive Mazda6 will only set you back $37,340 (including the $840 destination fee) – that’s for a fully loaded Signature model with all the option and accessory boxes ticked. Admittedly, Mazda doesn’t offer much in the way of options. With a total of eight exterior colors to choose from, three of them ask an additional price. Soul Red Crystal metallic is the most expensive option ($595), while Machine Gray metallic is another $300, and Snowflake White Pearl is just $200. Sonic Silver, Titanium Flash, Blue Reflex, Deep Crystal Blue, and Jet Black are all available at no extra cost.

In the cabin, buyers can choose from just two options – Deep Chestnut Nappa leather, or Parchment Nappa leather. Both come at no additional cost. Only when you get into the accessories department do things start to get a bit pricier.

If you want your 6 to have Mazda Mobile Start app compatibility, it will set you back $550. A rear cargo net is another $50, wheel locks are $55, a carpeted cargo mat is $75, and rear bumper guards, door sill trim plates, and all-weather floor mats are another $125. All these accessories combined total $1,105. Without any of these accessories (and the optional Soul Red Crystal metallic paint), the Mazda6 can be had for as little as $36,235.

Even more enticing at that price is the new 2.5-liter turbocharged engine. It produces the aforementioned 250 hp and a full 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to a six-speed automatic with sport mode. Unfortunately, Mazda doesn’t pair its more powerful engine with a manual gearbox; if you want a six-speed manual shifter, you’ll have to opt for the base Sport package with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine developing just 187 hp (139 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm).

