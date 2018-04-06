Based on the Turbo version with the Sport Chrono package, plus some modifications inside and out.
Just a few weeks after Mercedes unveiled the GT R as the new and most powerful F1 Safety Car ever, their neighbors in Stuttgart are introducing the equivalent car for the World Endurance Championship. Porsche has selected the 911 Turbo to serve as the official Safety Car until 2020 and that means we’ll get to see during the famous Le Mans endurance race in the next three years.
Largely based on the standard model, the 911 Turbo has gone through a few minor changes to comply with the requirements for a Safety Car. It now has a light bar mounted onto the roof, flashing lights at the front and rear, and radio equipment inside the cabin where there are full-shell racing seats with six-point harnesses and a monitor displaying track signals. The engineers have also fiddled with the brake and suspension by optimizing them for track use, while the car’s livery with a predominant matte black look contrasted by the glossy red stripes mirrors Porsche’s factory race cars.
Porsche is supplying more than just one car for WEC as in total there actually 11 intervention vehicles. Two 911 Turbos will travel across the world at every round of the endurance championship to serve as Safety Cars and will be joined at Le Mans in France by three permanent vehicles, also 911 Turbos. A variety of other Porsche models will be at the circuits throughout the racing season for the safety personnel as well as for the medics.
Riding on stock 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the 911 Turbo WEC Safety Car carries over the biturbo flat-six 3.8-liter engine (with the Sport Chrono package) rated at 540 horsepower and 524 pound-feet (710 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s enough muscle for a run to 62 mph (100 kph) in three seconds and a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph).
The 2018 WEC season will kick off with the Spa-Francorchamps event in Belgium on May 5. The highlight of the season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is scheduled to take place at Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16-17.
Source: Porsche
Porsche 911 Turbo Safety Car for the World Endurance Championship
“We’re delighted to have the chance to supply the safety cars and intervention vehicles for the Sports Car World Endurance Championship until 2020. As a sports car manufacturer, it was rather easy for us to find a suitable car. Basically, many of our production models fit the bill for this special task on the race circuit. Ultimately, however, we chose the Porsche 911 as the safety car. In total, 16 vehicles from different model lines will fulfil different functions in the WEC,” explains Alexander Stehlig, who is responsible for the safety car project on behalf of Porsche AG as the GT Motorsport programme manager.