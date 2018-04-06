Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has worked its magic on the track-focused machine by giving it an assortment of styling tweaks.

It was only a couple of days ago when Porsche through its bespoke division unveiled a high specification of the Panamera Turbo finished in Crayon and now another special creation is ready to be your next wallpaper. While Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur usually shares images with the more practical four-door models (Macan, Cayenne, Panamera), today we’re able to admire a fancy 911 in the track-oriented GT3 RS guise.

More about the 911:

Many of the photos we’ve seen so far with the facelifted 911 GT3 RS have shown the naturally aspirated machine in flashy colors with contrasting stripes and decals, buts this one takes a different approach as it’s wearing a stealthy shade without any add-ons. The elegant black suit has been combined with a pair of golden shoes in the form of center-lock wheels finished in satin aurum adorned with the “GT3 RS” lettering and complemented by the yellow brake calipers.

Inside, there are several yellow accents to continue the exterior’s theme. There’s yellow stitching on the seats, steering wheel, dashboard, and also on the central armrest further beautified by the subtle Porsche crest. The headrests have also been spruced up with a yellow finish for the “GT3 RS” logo and you’ll find more yellow on the seatbelts.

2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series
202 photos
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

Porsche 911

Porsche 911
Explore Reviews

More photos

Porsche Braided Carbon Fiber Wheels
Porsche Braided Carbon Fiber Wheels
Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Assembly
Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Assembly
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series: First Drive
2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series: First Drive

Those with an affinity for glitzy 911s surely remember the limited-edition Turbo S Exclusive Series (pictured above) dipped in a model-exclusive burnished-gold paint and fitted with an industry-first braided carbon fiber wheels.

As you may recall, the curtain is about to fall on the 991 / 991.2 generation as Porsche is gearing up to introduce the new 992. Previewed in the second half of February, the new iteration of the Nine Eleven will be revealed in full likely in time for the Paris Motor Show in October.

Photos: Porsche

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels

Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels
5 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels Porsche 911 GT3 RS with satin aurum wheels

Porsche 911

Porsche 911
Explore

More photos

Porsche 911 GT3 RS On Ice
Porsche 911 GT3 RS On Ice
Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the 2018 New York and Geneva shows
Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the 2018 New York and Geneva shows
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Configurator Options
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Configurator Options
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spy Photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spy Photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS