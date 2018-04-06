It was only a couple of days ago when Porsche through its bespoke division unveiled a high specification of the Panamera Turbo finished in Crayon and now another special creation is ready to be your next wallpaper. While Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur usually shares images with the more practical four-door models (Macan, Cayenne, Panamera), today we’re able to admire a fancy 911 in the track-oriented GT3 RS guise.

Many of the photos we’ve seen so far with the facelifted 911 GT3 RS have shown the naturally aspirated machine in flashy colors with contrasting stripes and decals, buts this one takes a different approach as it’s wearing a stealthy shade without any add-ons. The elegant black suit has been combined with a pair of golden shoes in the form of center-lock wheels finished in satin aurum adorned with the “GT3 RS” lettering and complemented by the yellow brake calipers.

Inside, there are several yellow accents to continue the exterior’s theme. There’s yellow stitching on the seats, steering wheel, dashboard, and also on the central armrest further beautified by the subtle Porsche crest. The headrests have also been spruced up with a yellow finish for the “GT3 RS” logo and you’ll find more yellow on the seatbelts.

Those with an affinity for glitzy 911s surely remember the limited-edition Turbo S Exclusive Series (pictured above) dipped in a model-exclusive burnished-gold paint and fitted with an industry-first braided carbon fiber wheels.

As you may recall, the curtain is about to fall on the 991 / 991.2 generation as Porsche is gearing up to introduce the new 992. Previewed in the second half of February, the new iteration of the Nine Eleven will be revealed in full likely in time for the Paris Motor Show in October.

Photos: Porsche