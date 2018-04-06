We’ve all been there, stuck behind a slow-moving tractor during the morning commute to work. If you live in the Midwest, Great Plains, or any rural part of the country where farms line the roads, you’ve probably spent plenty of time behind some piece of agricultural equipment. Sometimes, the line of cars behind the tractor can stretch dozens long, making you wonder if your car is fast enough to pass 23 cars at once safely. Spoiler alert, it’s not. Luckily, the completely rational minds on Top Gear created a solution for those meandering tractors – and it’s rightly called the “Trak-tor.”

Here’s why that name is so fitting. This isn’t your grandpa’s tractor. Underneath the otherwise unassuming tractor exterior, save for the twin-stack Cherry Bomb exhaust sticking out of the hood, is a Chevy Blazer chassis and a Chevy 5.7-liter V8 making 500 horsepower. You don’t have to worry about any parasitic power loss with this Trak-tor. At the rear, under the massively tall Formula 1 wing, sits a 1.6-liter Peugeot diesel engine powering all your agricultural accessories.

Top Gear’s Trak-tor features headlights from an Ariel Nomad, Lamborghini Orange paint, a transfer case from a Land Rover, and massive Super Swamper rear tires imported from the U.S. due to too much oil behind used in the tires’ production.

It's so powerful it will thing pops wheelies. In the video, Top Gear magazine Deputy Editor Jack Rix gets the Trak-tor started, fire-spitting and popping from the exhaust. There’s also enough room to bring the family with seating for three, so you should be able to convince your other half that this would be a logical and worthwhile investment.

Now, this is the tractor farmers need. There’d be no more lollygagging down the road, taking up nearly the entire road. This thing would zip past traffic as if it were going in reverse. If you want to see the Trak-tor in action, it made its Top Gear appearance in season (series) 25, episode five. Go check out the hosts’ antics.

Source: Top Gear via YouTube