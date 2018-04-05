The BMW M1 had a depressingly short history, with production running from 1978 to 1981 after an agreement with Lamborghini fell apart. When BMW introduced the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed M1, it was the first mid-engined BMW ever. To say examples are sought-after would be an understatement. That’s why this super-rare 1981 BMW M1 AHG Studie will set you back nearly $1 million – and it's worth every penny of its price tag.

Everything about the M1 AHG Studie screams rarity to the hundredth degree. Yes, this is one of 10 wide-body examples, but it’s also the sole example of this design. It’s also a one-owner car, previously owned by AHG director Peter Gartemann. The rarity is only the beginning of unwrapping everything that’s special about this unique M1.

A restoration was complete in 2017-2018, with only 30 miles added to the odometer after completion. The transmission was restored, while the oil catch can and gas tank were both rebuilt. There’s an upgraded water pump, new hoses, a rebuilt transmission, and a rebuilt suspension. The unique paint is mostly original with only a handful of stone chips having been painted. The car has an adjustable suspension, wider wheels, race cams, spoiler, and rear wing.

Such a rare M1 doesn’t come cheap. The asking price is an astounding $930,000. That’s a pretty hefty chunk of change, but this M1 AHG Studie is immaculate inside, out, and underneath. Some of the photos make the car look like it’s brand new. Add in the fact that this M1 has a very thorough restoration under the hood, and the price tag seems palatable.

The M1 is already scarce. An M1 AHG Studie is that much rarer. If you’re trying to stand out at the next weekend M1 Owner’s Club gathering, this could make you a few friends – or some very jealous enemies.

Source: MotorGT