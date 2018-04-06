New front fascias and some added tech are among the biggest updates.
Just like the Malibu, both the Cruze and Spark have gone under the knife for a refresh. The two cars have been restyled and revamped, both inside and out, for the 2019 model year, adding a few unique cues that should help them stand out from the previous model year.
On the Cruze, the most significant update comes in the front fascia. The grille has been completely restyled throughout the range, on both the sedan and hatchback, with added chrome accents and sharp new detailing around the fog light fixtures, as well as LED signature lighting. Out back, the taillights now come with LED accent lighting, which Chevy says further enhances the all-new look.
New wheels, and black accent details around the window moldings and emblem can be found on the RS package. And for the first time, Chevy is offering its hatchback model in an LS trim; the five-door vehicle accounts for about 20 percent of all Cruze sales, says Chevy, so it makes sense to expand the range of offerings.
The cabin also gains a few significant updates, particularly a handful of new color options – including "Umber" – as well as a standard seven-inch touchscreen with Chevy’s new Infotainment 3. The updated tech adds features like better Bluetooth connectivity, faster processing, more apps, and better graphics overall.
As far as power is concerned, the same 1.4-liter four-cylinder gas engine carries over, producing 153 horsepower (114 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to either a six-speed manual, or a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers interested in diesel can still opt for the powertrain, the same 1.6-liter engine carries over producing 137 hp (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm), paired to either a six-speed manual, or a nine-speed automatic transmission.
As for the Spark, most of the same styling updates on the Cruze can be found on the small hatchback, too. A new front fascia with an updated grille and chrome surround accents can be had on the 2019 LS and LT models, and LED daytime running lights are now available on the LT trim exclusively. Exterior colors like Orange Burst Metallic, Passion Fruit, Caribbean Blue Metallic, and Rasberry are available throughout the range.
Inside, new safety features like a low-speed collision mitigation system has been added, as well as Chevrolet’s new Infotainment 3. Underhood, the same 98-hp (73-kW) inline-four engine remains, paired to either a five-speed manual or a CVT. The Cruze, the Spark, and the updated Malibu will all go on sale later in the year. No official word on pricing just yet.
Source: Chevrolet
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Chevrolet today introduced the restyled 2019 Cruze with a more premium appearance that enhances its on-road presence and strengthens its value for customers. The updates for 2019 position Cruze to continue its success in the compact car segment.
“Cruze is a cornerstone of Chevrolet’s car strategy, bringing new customers to the brand,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “In fact, 53 percent of Cruze customers in 2017 were new to Chevrolet. Cruze has been so successful at attracting new buyers to Chevy because its lineup offers something for every customer, from body style to fuel choice to trim and design.”
Recent introductions of the Cruze Hatch and Diesel models helped push the car to a 0.6-percent retail market share gain in 2017 and helped Chevrolet secure its third consecutive year of higher overall retail market share.
The 2019 Cruze’s front fascia and grilles are all-new. Revised grille designs reinforce Cruze’s premium appearance. In the Premier trim, Chevrolet’s signature dual-element taillamps now feature LED accent lighting, which adds to Cruze’s sculptural beauty.
“Cruze’s refreshed styling gives Cruze a more upscale look while maintaining its Chevrolet design DNA,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design.
What’s new for 2019
Chevrolet is the most awarded, fastest-growing brand for the last four years overall* and as part of that, the first-ever Cruze Hatch LS continues Chevrolet’s commitment and momentum in offering a broad car portfolio with choices for every budget and need.
Additional updates include:
- New Chevrolet Infotainment 3 running on a standard 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen radio
- Remote start and automatic climate control standard on LT and Premier models
- New wheel designs
- Black window moldings, bowtie emblems and 17-inch (and available 18-inch) machined wheels for Cruze’s RS package
- New available Umber interior color
The 2019 Cruze goes on sale later this year, offered in sedan and hatchback models, with 1.4L turbo and available 1.6L turbo-diesel engines. It also features 4G LTE connectivity and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot (with limited service trial), and one of the segment’s biggest rosters of available active safety features, including:
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Rear Park Assist
- Following Distance Indicator
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front pedestrian braking
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
FAST FACT: In 2017 — its first full year of production — Cruze Hatch accounted for 20 percent of total Cruze retail sales.
2019 Chevrolet Spark
An updated face and new available active safety technology for the 2019 Spark add attitude and purpose to Chevrolet’s feisty, segment sales-leading mini-car.
“Customers can easily personalize Spark, which is a main reason why it leads its segment in sales, attracting both young buyers and women to the brand,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “Spark is an excellent value for customers seeking an affordable car that offers great safety technology and connectivity.”
Spark’s fresh front-end styling takes its cues from the Chevrolet line, while new, available Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking1 can help drivers prevent or reduce the severity of low-speed front-end collisions by applying the brakes or enhancing the driver’s braking.
The new styling boosts Spark’s premium appearance with a rich use of chrome in the grille. Available projector-style headlamps further enhance Spark’s chic styling. The available LED daytime running lamps are moved lower, giving Spark a more powerful presence and a family resemblance to the rest of the Chevrolet car lineup.
At the rear, dual-element taillamps further the signature brand cue. Spark continues its tradition of offering customer personalization through bright and distinctive paint colors.
The 2019 Spark is offered in LS, LT, 2LT and ACTIV trims, with the ACTIV featuring crossover-inspired design cues and a ride height raised by 10mm. All trims feature standard air conditioning, 10 standard airbags2 and a rear-vision camera system.
New, segment-exclusive Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking joins the available Driver Confidence Package, complementing the package’s additional active safety features, Forward Collision Alert1 and Lane Departure Warning.1
When it comes to connectivity, Spark delivers a standard Chevrolet infotainment system featuring phone integration compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a limited trial of OnStar and connectivity access at no additional cost, plus access to the MyChevrolet mobile app.
Spark is powered by a 1.4L DOHC engine offered with a manual transmission or an available continuously variable transmission (CVT).
The refreshed Spark joins the 2019 Malibu, Cruze and Camaro as part of Chevrolet’s updated car portfolio, which offers new styling, new technologies and more choices and value. It goes on sale later this year. Chevrolet is the most awarded and fastest-growing brand the last four years overall.3