Just like the Malibu, both the Cruze and Spark have gone under the knife for a refresh. The two cars have been restyled and revamped, both inside and out, for the 2019 model year, adding a few unique cues that should help them stand out from the previous model year.

On the Cruze, the most significant update comes in the front fascia. The grille has been completely restyled throughout the range, on both the sedan and hatchback, with added chrome accents and sharp new detailing around the fog light fixtures, as well as LED signature lighting. Out back, the taillights now come with LED accent lighting, which Chevy says further enhances the all-new look.

New wheels, and black accent details around the window moldings and emblem can be found on the RS package. And for the first time, Chevy is offering its hatchback model in an LS trim; the five-door vehicle accounts for about 20 percent of all Cruze sales, says Chevy, so it makes sense to expand the range of offerings.

The cabin also gains a few significant updates, particularly a handful of new color options – including "Umber" – as well as a standard seven-inch touchscreen with Chevy’s new Infotainment 3. The updated tech adds features like better Bluetooth connectivity, faster processing, more apps, and better graphics overall.

As far as power is concerned, the same 1.4-liter four-cylinder gas engine carries over, producing 153 horsepower (114 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to either a six-speed manual, or a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers interested in diesel can still opt for the powertrain, the same 1.6-liter engine carries over producing 137 hp (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm), paired to either a six-speed manual, or a nine-speed automatic transmission.

As for the Spark, most of the same styling updates on the Cruze can be found on the small hatchback, too. A new front fascia with an updated grille and chrome surround accents can be had on the 2019 LS and LT models, and LED daytime running lights are now available on the LT trim exclusively. Exterior colors like Orange Burst Metallic, Passion Fruit, Caribbean Blue Metallic, and Rasberry are available throughout the range.

Inside, new safety features like a low-speed collision mitigation system has been added, as well as Chevrolet’s new Infotainment 3. Underhood, the same 98-hp (73-kW) inline-four engine remains, paired to either a five-speed manual or a CVT. The Cruze, the Spark, and the updated Malibu will all go on sale later in the year. No official word on pricing just yet.

