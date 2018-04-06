With an upscale new front fascia, and some minor updates to the cabin, the Chevrolet Malibu has been refreshed and restyled for the 2019 model year. Most of the same familiar design cues carry over, admittedly; the front and rear fascia, grilles, exhaust tips, taillights, and headlights are amongst the most thorough updates, with the latter available as LEDs in the Premier trim exclusively.

If it’s something different you’re after in the 2019 Malibu, though, opt for the new RS trim. Spy photos captured the package testing back in January, but now we get our first real look at the brand-new trim in full. The 2019 Malibu RS is the fifth vehicle to adorn the sporty nameplate, and borrows cues from the Traverse RS and the Cruze RS before it. Features like a black sport grille, unique 18-inch wheels, black bowtie emblems, a rear spoiler, and a dual-outlet exhaust have been added to the exterior.

Similar styling elements can be found in the cabin, too. The steering wheel and shifter are now wrapped in leather, and black cloth seats come standard, as does an 8-inch touchscreen system with Chevy’s new Infotainment 3. The tech update includes better Bluetooth connectivity, faster processing, more apps, and improved graphics, as well as the same Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot.

Unfortunately, even with the aggressive new look, the Malibu RS doesn’t get any updates in the power department. The same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is found under the hood, now producing 163 horsepower (121 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque and paired to a CVT. If you want the larger 2.0-liter engine, which pumps out 250 hp (186 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm), you’ll have to opt for the Premier trim.

Even though the Malibu RS isn’t any more powerful, it will be pretty affordable. Chevy promises a price tag of "about $25,000" when it goes on sale. The goal is to undercut both the Accord Sport and range-topping Toyota Camry.

Source: Chevrolet