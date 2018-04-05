The base Jetta S with a six-speed manual starts at $18,545.
Not only is the Volkswagen Jetta brand new, but it’s actually cheaper, too The company announced today that the MQB-based sedan will start at just $18,545 when it goes on sale later this year, not including destination and handling. That makes it a whole $100 cheaper than the outgoing model ($18,645).
The standard S trim will be the cheapest version of the Jetta. With a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine making 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque, the Jetta S will come paired to a standard six-speed manual transmission – an eight-speed automatic transmission will cost an extra $800. Other standard features will include things like 16-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Opt for the next-up SE trim, which starts at $22,155, and an eight-speed automatic comes standard with no option for a manual. The same 1.4-liter turbocharged engine is found throughout the range. The Jetta SE gains amenities like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a heated front seat, as well as standard safety features like forward collision assist and blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert.
The R-Line trim is where things start to get interesting. Gone are the 16-inch alloy wheels found on the S and SE trim levels, instead they have been replaced with 17-inch dark grey "Trenton" wheels, which gives the Jetta a more sporty stance. A gloss black front grille, an R-Line rear bumper with dual exhaust tips, foglights, and black mirror caps further enhance the Jetta’s exterior look, while things like an R-Line steering wheel, and two-tone black and grey seating surfaces adorn the cabin.
If it’s luxury you’re after, the SEL trim starts at $24,415 and offers plenty of fancy features. LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lights come standard, as do rain-sensing wiper, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit display. The range-topping SEL Premium, meanwhile, carries over all those same features, but adds on things like 17-inch two-tone wheels, R-Line exterior features, and sport seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions. The Jetta SEL Premium starts at $26,945.
The 2019 VW Jetta will go on sale in the second quarter of 2018. Here’s how the pricing structure for the new sedan breaks down in its entirety:
|Model
|Price
|2019 VW Jetta S (Manual)
|$18,545
|2019 VW Jetta S (Automatic)
|$19,345
|2019 VW Jetta SE
|$22,155
|2019 VW Jetta R-Line
|$22,995
|2019 VW Jetta SEL
|$24,415
|2019 VW Jetta SEL Premium
|$26,945
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Volkswagen of America, Inc., today announced full pricing of the all-new 2019 Jetta. Now based off the award-winning MQB platform, the 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, more interior space than the outgoing model and new technology.
The new Jetta will continue to be powered by Volkswagen’s 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a new standard six-speed manual transmission, with an eight-speed automatic transmission optional on the base model and standard on higher trims. Automatic transmission models come standard with a Start/Stop system designed to improve fuel efficiency. This technology stops the engine during idle when the brake pedal is held (such as when waiting at a stop light). When the brake pedal is released, the engine restarts.
Every Jetta offers standard Driver Personalization with up to four driver settings. Dependent on trim, customizable features include: driver seat memory, drive mode selection, driver assistance system preferences, climate control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit arrangement, ambient lighting color, radio presets, navigation view, and more.
The technology of 2019 Jetta also includes offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.
Every Jetta model will come with the People First Warranty, America’s Best Bumper-To-Bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The warranty provides coverage for six-years or 72,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and the warranty can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout the remainder of its duration.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, R-Line®, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018.
MODEL LINE UP
Jetta S
The Jetta S has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $18,545 and features a standard six-speed manual transmission. Other standard features include 16-inch silver “Rama” aluminum-alloy wheels; standard LED headlights (with LED Daytime Running Lights) and taillights; chrome grille; multi-function steering wheel; rearview camera; automatic headlights; electric parking brake; cloth seats; Eco driving mode selection; and 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices, one USB port, four speakers, and Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®. The eight-speed automatic transmission Jetta S starts at $19,345. A Driver’s Assistance Package is available for $450, and includes Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and heated side mirrors.
Jetta SE
Building off of the S trim, the Jetta SE starts at $22,155 and features a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch two-tone “Rama Black” aluminum-alloy wheels; panoramic sunroof; dual-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob; KESSY keyless access and push-button start; leatherette seating surfaces; and heated front seats. Standard driver assist features include Front Assist; and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. A Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495, and will include a heated steering wheel; heated rear seats; heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles; and remote start.
Jetta R-Line®
The Jetta R-Line builds off the SE trim and starts at $22,995. It adds standard 17-inch dark gray “Trenton” aluminum-alloy wheels; a gloss-black front grille; R-Line rear bumper with dual exhaust; foglights; black mirror caps; R-Line badging inside and out; black roof liner; R-Line multi-function steering wheel with contrast stitching; two-tone black and grey seating surfaces with contrast stitching; and the XDS® electronic differential. The Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495.
Jetta SEL
The Jetta SEL also builds off the SE trim and starts at $24,415. Standard features include LED Projector headlights with signature LED DRLs; rain-sensing wipers; auto-dimming rearview mirror; Drive Mode Selection; 10-color customizable wrap-around ambient lighting; 10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure how they view vehicle information; Volkswagen Car-Net® connected vehicle services; 400 Watt BeatsAudio® system with eight speakers plus a subwoofer; and 8.0-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription, voice control, and two USB ports. Standard driver assist features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); High Beam Control (Light Assist); and active Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist). The Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495.
Jetta SEL Premium
The top-of-the-line Jetta SEL Premium starts at $26,945 and builds off the SEL trim. Standard features include 17-inch two-tone “Tornado Metallic” aluminum-alloy wheels; R-Line rear bumper; fog lights; side mirrors with integrated turn signals; sport comfort seats; leather seating surfaces; ventilated front seats; power driver’s seat with memory functionality and power lumbar; 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation and alarm system. The Cold Weather Package, including a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles, and remote start, will be added as standard equipment mid-model year.
DESTINATION
Destination fee on all models is $850.
OPTIONS
Driver Assistance Package. Available on S trims. Includes Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and heated side mirrors for $450.
Cold Weather Package. Available mid-model year on SE, R-Line and SEL trims. Includes heated steering wheel; heated rear seats; heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles; and remote start for $495.