Not only is the Volkswagen Jetta brand new, but it’s actually cheaper, too The company announced today that the MQB-based sedan will start at just $18,545 when it goes on sale later this year, not including destination and handling. That makes it a whole $100 cheaper than the outgoing model ($18,645).

The standard S trim will be the cheapest version of the Jetta. With a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine making 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque, the Jetta S will come paired to a standard six-speed manual transmission – an eight-speed automatic transmission will cost an extra $800. Other standard features will include things like 16-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Opt for the next-up SE trim, which starts at $22,155, and an eight-speed automatic comes standard with no option for a manual. The same 1.4-liter turbocharged engine is found throughout the range. The Jetta SE gains amenities like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a heated front seat, as well as standard safety features like forward collision assist and blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert.

The R-Line trim is where things start to get interesting. Gone are the 16-inch alloy wheels found on the S and SE trim levels, instead they have been replaced with 17-inch dark grey "Trenton" wheels, which gives the Jetta a more sporty stance. A gloss black front grille, an R-Line rear bumper with dual exhaust tips, foglights, and black mirror caps further enhance the Jetta’s exterior look, while things like an R-Line steering wheel, and two-tone black and grey seating surfaces adorn the cabin.

If it’s luxury you’re after, the SEL trim starts at $24,415 and offers plenty of fancy features. LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lights come standard, as do rain-sensing wiper, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit display. The range-topping SEL Premium, meanwhile, carries over all those same features, but adds on things like 17-inch two-tone wheels, R-Line exterior features, and sport seats with heating, cooling, and memory functions. The Jetta SEL Premium starts at $26,945.

The 2019 VW Jetta will go on sale in the second quarter of 2018. Here’s how the pricing structure for the new sedan breaks down in its entirety: