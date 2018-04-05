Rumors of a two-door Giulia have been swirling around the World Wide Web for quite some time and it looks like a coupe-ified version is indeed in the making if we were to rely on a new report coming from Autocar. Despite the fact that not even a single spy shot is available at the moment of writing, sources close to Alfa Romeo have allegedly spilled the beans about the model’s official release: late this year before going on sale in 2019.

Believed to bring back the “Sprint” or “GTV” badge, the Giulia Coupe is expected to be an amped-up version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan from where it will inherit some of the body panels at the front half, but with a different nose to separate it from its four-door sibling. Needless to say, a more sloped roofline suitable for a coupe is in the works, along with longer doors and a reworked derrière. Speaking of which, the back of the car will have a regular trunk like the BMW 4 Series, Mercedes C-Class, and Audi A5 coupes, but rumor has it a more practical liftback with five doors could be on the agenda to go after the 4 Series Gran Coupe and the A5 Sportback.

While the lesser versions of the coupe will borrow the gasoline and diesel engines from the Giulia – all the way up to the Quadrifoglio’s 505-hp V6 – the crown jewel of the range is said to pack as much as 641 hp. The familiar 2.9-liter biturbo V6 powering Alfa’s two Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models is rumored to form a hybrid powertrain with F1-derived tech in the form of an energy recovery system (ERS). The latter might be an adaptation of the LaFerrari’s HY-KERS setup prioritizing outright performance rather than fuel economy and lower CO 2 emissions.

The report goes on to specify Alfa Romeo is also evaluating another hybrid powertrain, based around the 276-hp 2.0-liter gasoline engine inside the Euro-spec Giulia Veloce, but with electric boost granting a combined output of approximately 345 hp.

It’s too soon to talk about pricing, but surely the 641-hp version would be considerably more expensive than the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan available in the United States from $73,700.

Note: Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe speculative render pictured.

Source: Autocar