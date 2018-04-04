Roush and Ford, especially the Mustang, have quite the history together spanning more than 25 years. The Michigan-based aftermarket tuning company is known for pumping insane amounts of horsepower from the two-door American muscle car. It seems like every few months, Roush announces a new performance package or kit for the Mustang with the explicit goal of extracting more power. The company’s latest supercharger kit is said to take the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter V8 engine up to 700 horsepower. The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat better watch its back.

The Roush Performance Phase 1 Supercharger Kit delivers all that power thanks to a 2.65-liter supercharger and a specially-designed calibration designed to work with the V8’s power and direct fuel injection system. The system produces 700 hp and 610 pound-feet of torque at 12 psi of boost on 93 octane fuel.That’s quite the bump from the 5.0-liter’s original 460-hp output.

The supercharger isn’t available just for the Mustang. Ford F-150 pickup trucks with the 5.0-liter engine can also add the supercharger. Horsepower isn’t the same 700; however, it does produce 640 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for a pickup truck. Granted, this isn’t the same assortment of parts as the Phase 1 kit for the Mustang.

“It took over a year and thousands of hours to bring this new Roush Performance supercharger kit to market, involving feasibility studies, CAD and CAE, design, and development,” said Jack Roush, Chairman of the Board of Roush Enterprises. “The combination of the 2018 5.0-liter engine and our all-new, fully integrated 2018 Phase 1 Supercharger system yields simply incredible, no-compromise performance.”

The company backs the Phase 1 kit with a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty when installed by an authorized dealer or Automotive Service Excellence-certified technician. Roush rigorously tested the system “through 17 million cycles at wide-open throttle.” The kit comes with all the necessary installation hardware and an exclusive performance calibration.

The 2018 Roush Performance Phase 1 Supercharger is available for all 2018 Ford Mustang GT coupes or convertibles with either the manual or automatic transmission. Pricing for the Phase 1 kit starts at $7,699.99 with free shipping.

Source: Roush