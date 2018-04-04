Hide press release Show press release

BMW Financial Services Launches Vehicle Subscription Service in the U.S.

Phil DiIanni

“Access by BMW” to Debut as a Pilot Program in Nashville.



Woodcliff Lake, NJ – April 4, 2018… BMW Financial Services in the U.S. announced today the debut of Access by BMW, a new vehicle subscription service that will provide members with unlimited access to a diverse fleet of BMW vehicles through a single monthly subscription. Access by BMW will debut as a pilot program in Nashville, TN on April 4. The program will be facilitated by local BMW dealers who are responsible for vehicle deliveries and maintenance.

Access by BMW members will have the ability to request a vehicle based on their planned usage or activity via mobile app (available for both iOS and Android). Once a vehicle has been requested, a BMW concierge will personally deliver the vehicle most closely matching the member’s needs to their location at the desired time. Vehicles arrive fully fueled and freshly detailed with personal preferences already pre-set. There is no limit to how often members can switch vehicles within a given month.

“As customers continue to explore the growing mobility market, service-related offerings are becoming more in demand. With Access by BMW, our members will enjoy the freedom of personal mobility with access across a broad range of our highly emotional vehicles” said Ian Smith, CEO of BMW Group Financial Services USA and Region Americas. “Subscription-based services are of emerging interest for our customers, and we’re excited to be offering a mobility service to meet their individual and evolving needs.”

During the pilot phase, Access by BMW memberships will be offered in two tiers ranging from $2,000 - $3,700 per month, inclusive of vehicle maintenance, insurance and BMW Roadside Assistance. Additional tiers allowing even greater access to a broader range of BMW vehicles will be added as the program expands. The two initial tiers are:

A “Legend” tier will include a selection of BMW sedans, coupes and convertibles, as well as BMW Sports Activity Vehicles such as: The BMW 4 Series (coupe and convertible), BMW 5 Series and plug-in hybrid BMW 530e iPerformance, the BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle, plug-in hybrid BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance Sports Activity Vehicle, and the BMW M2.

A highly emotional and exhilarating “M” tier will consist of BMW’s most powerful and highest-performing models such as: BMW M4 convertible, the all-new M5, BMW M6 convertible, as well as the BMW X5M and BMW X6M Sports Activity Vehicles.

“A pilot program is a great opportunity for us to learn. In the future, the nationwide network of BMW dealers will be integral to the success of Access by BMW,” said Smith. “We will depend heavily on their close collaboration to continue to meet and exceed consumer expectations, and to ensure the sustainable development of this new business model.”

Access by BMW is powered by Clutch Technologies. For more information, or to sign up, download the official Access by BMW app or visit www.AccessbyBMW.com.

BMW Group Financial Services

BMW Group Financial Services was established in the U.S. in 1992 to support the sales and marketing of BMW products. Since then, the Group has expanded to provide service to markets in multiple countries and continues to evolve beyond its role as a captive finance unit. BMW Group Financial Services offers a wide range of leasing, retail and commercial financing and banking products tailored to meet the needs of the BMW customer. The Group also provides financing to BMW dealers for expanding dealership capabilities and enhancing overall operations. With more than $45 billion in serviced assets and 1,300,000 automotive lending customers across the U.S., BMW Group Financial Services finances more than three-quarters of the BMWs sold or leased in North America. BMW Group Financial Services employs more than 1,000 people, including consultants and temporary workers, many of whom are located in the Hilliard, Ohio, which serves the U.S.A., Brazilian, Canadian and Mexican markets through its Regional Service Center.

In 2001, the MINI Financial Services division was established to provide support for the brand’s dealers and its customers by offering financing and leasing options and branded financial services products.

BMW Group Financial Services also offers credit card products through its subsidiary, the BMW Bank of North America. up2drive.com is a division of BMW Bank of North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW Financial Services NA, LLC. BMW Insurance Agency, Inc., a property and casualty producer is also part of BMW Group Financial Services. Information about BMW Group products is available to consumers via the Internet at:

www.bmwgroupna.com

www.bmwusa.com

www.bmwmotorradusa.com

www.miniusa.com

www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com

BMW Group In America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Design works, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is part of BMW Group’s global manufacturing network and is the manufacturing plant for all X5 and X3 Sports Activity Vehicles and X6 and X4 Sports Activity Coupes. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 344 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 153 BMW motorcycle retailers, 127 MINI passenger car dealers, and 36 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Information about BMW products is available to consumers via the Internet at:

www.bmwusa.com.

Journalist note: Information about BMW and its products in the USA is available to journalists on-line at www.bmwusanews.com.