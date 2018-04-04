A looming trade war with China could be seriously bad news for the American car industry. In retaliation of a recent proposal to increase tariffs on products coming into the U.S. from China, the People's Republic is threatening similar measures, and they would cover American cars.

President Trump initially proposed the tariffs on roughly $50 billion of goods coming into the United States from China. The items included a variety of important car parts like torque converters, catalytic converters, lithium batteries. It also affected whole vehicles like busses and motorcycles.

China quickly responded to the proposal by suggesting tariffs on $50 billion American products, including cars and planes.

President Trump refuses to call this a trade war, although it's hard to imagine a better description.

China chose the products potentially to tariff very specifically, according to the New York Times. The goods especially come from Republican-led states possibly because the politicians there might have the best chance to dissuade President Trump from pushing forward with his plan.

The potential effects on the auto industry of either country still aren't clear in part because these plans remain proposals for now. There's still a chance for the two sides to negotiate changes. "Important to note that the tariffs are proposed at this point. There remains time for negotiation, though it is reasonable to expect some form of tariff will be enacted," IHS Markit Senior Analyst Stephanie Brinley told Motor1.com.

There aren't many automakers that export vehicles from the U.S. to China because most companies have joint ventures with firms there to produce models locally. Lincoln and Tesla are among the potentially affected brands that actually send products across the Pacific.

Source: New York Times