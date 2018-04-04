Buy a million-dollar hypercar, get a sculpture free.
What you see in the attached photo gallery is not just a sculpture, but a “money-can’t-buy” statue that will be given to all future 106 owners of McLaren’s upcoming hypercar. Not only that, but the sculpture actually gives us a very distant preview of the exterior and interior design of the project currently known as the BP23.
The BP23 Speed Form, which of course, won’t be available to buy from regular customers, weighs 7.9 pounds (3.6 kilograms) and measures 15.7 x 8 x 3.1 inches (400 x 205 x 80 millimeters). Each of the 106 examples is created using the latest five-axis CNC cutting technology, but the final assembly is made by hand for “extreme craftsmanship.” It took McLaren more than 100 hours to build each sculpture, 30 of which alone are dedicated to expert hand-polishing. At the end, a craftsman checks each sculpture to achieve “an exceptional standard of build, and the highest quality possible.”
As for the three-seat successor of the legendary F1, McLaren says all 106 examples have already been spoken for. Other than that, the British manufacturer is not yet willing to disclose any major details, but confirmed it will be fastest production McLaren to date with a top speed of 243 miles per hour (391 kilometers per hour) and also the most aerodynamic car ever from the marque.
The hypercar, also a successor of the P1, will use hybrid power and would ship to customers in 2019. Logic tells us it should be more powerful than the P1, which has a combined output of 902 horsepower (686 kW) and could accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds.
McLaren is currently working on its ambitious plan to develop 15 new cars or derivatives by the end of 2022. The Track22 strategy requires a massive investment of £1 billion (or about $1.4 billion at today’s exchange rates) into research and development.
